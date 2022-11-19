Fact Check: Does Chris Hemsworth have Alzheimer's? Generic predisposition explored as he takes a break from acting 

Chris Hemsworth recently announced that he has decided to take a break from acting after a series of generic tests revealed that he carries two copies of a gene that has been connected to having an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease.

The Marvel star appeared in a Vanity Fair interview and said that he made the discovery while undergoing bloodwork during the filming of his upcoming docuseries Limitless. He added that it “triggered” something in him to take “some time off” from his work:

“It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I've been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I'm going home and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

Although the result of the genetic test does not mean Chris Hemsworth has Alzheimer's, it makes him “eight-10 times” more likely to develop the disease in the future.

Hemsworth also told Vanity Fair that he decided to film and share the results of his generic test on the show so that others can get inspired to undergo similar tests and take the necessary preventive measures:

“If this is a motivator for people to take better care of themselves and also understand that there are steps you can take—then fantastic. My concern was I just didn't want to manipulate it and overdramatize it, and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy or whatever for entertainment.”

Despite the genetic predisposition, Chris Hemsworth confirmed that he is not quitting acting and his break does not meothersis “retiring by any means.” He clarified that the decision was part of a “more curated approach to things.”

A look into Chris Hemsworth’s genetic predisposition health test

Chris Hemsworth is genetically predisposed to develop Alzheimer’s (Image via Getty Images)

Chris Hemsworth recently discovered that he is genetically predisposed to develop Alzheimer’s disease nearly “eight to 10 times” more than the general population. He made the discovery during a genetic predisposition health test for his new docuseries Limitless.

During the fifth episode of the show titled Memory, Dr Peter Attia told Hemsworth that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from his father and another from his mother.

The presence of the gene reportedly makes it likelier for people to develop Alzheimer’s but does not guarantee that they will be diagnosed in the future.

Dr. Corinne Pettigrew, the leader of outreach, recruitment, and engagement at the Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, told Yahoo News that only two to three percent of people have both copies of the APOE4 gene.

Dr. Lawrence S. Honig, a professor of neurology at Columbia University and the director of the New York State Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease, also confirmed to the Daily Beast that the gene carries the “worst possible risk for Alzheimer’s disease”:

“It’s true that having one or two APOE4 does increase the risk, but it isn’t determinative, so we don’t usually find it useful to test for it except in a research setting.”

However, Sam Gandy, a professor of neurology and the director of the Mount Sinai Center for Cognitive Health, clarified that “not everyone with two copies develops Alzheimer’s.

The doctor mentioned that “there are rare people who escape it” and added that “diet and lifestyle are important” to deal with the situation. Chris Hemsworth told Vanity Fair that the discovery was “pretty shocking” and made him reflect upon the idea of “own mortality”:

“Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death in the hope that we'll somehow avoid it. We all have this belief that we'll figure it out. Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality.”

However, the Thor star said that the results motivated him to embrace a healthier lifestyle:

“For me, the positive of it was like: ‘Right, if I didn't know this information, I wouldn't have made the changes I made. I just wasn't aware of any of it,’ so now I feel thankful that I have in my arsenal the sort of tools to best prepare myself and prevent things happening in that way.”

Chris Hemsworth also coped with the emotional aspect of the discovery “very quickly” and said that it became “a self deprecating sort of joke”:

“It's just the way I am, my family, there's a sense of humor.”

The actor also mentioned that it felt like his memory was getting worse since the bloodwork and he believes it is either a “placebo effect” or “it’s taking place. He even joked that his predisposition to Alzheimer's has now become his “excuse” whenever he forgets things.

Prior to his genetic predisposition health test results, Chris Hemsworth’s family already had experience of coping with Alzheimer’s as his grandfather also suffers from the condition.

During Hemsworth’s recent appearance on Good Morning America, host George Stephanopoulos played a clip from Limitless where the actor discussed the effects of Alzheimer's on his grandfather:

“He either doesn't remember who we are, you know, his grandchildren, but also even his own children he forgets. It's heartbreaking.”

Chris Hemsworth noted that the idea of forgetting his wife and children is his “biggest fear”:

“The idea that I won't be able to remember the life I've experienced, or my wife, my kids, is probably my biggest fear.”

However, Hemsworth clarified to Vanity Fair that he has not been given “a hard diagnosis” of Alzheimer’s, even though the results of the generic test is a “cause for concern.”

Although there is no specific way to treat the APOE4 gene, experts are of the opinion that

positive lifestyle changes like a heart-healthy diet, exercise, reduced stress, and regular social interaction can help a person deal with the worst effects of Alzheimer’s.

