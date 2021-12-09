Barry Harris passes away: Tributes pour in as renowned jazz pianist dies at 91

Pianist Barry Harris died recently on December 8 at Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, New Jersey. Harris was a resident of Weehawken, New Jersey, and was 91 years old at death.
A small support team of friends and students has offered help to Harris over the last few years. One of the team members, Kira von Ostenfeld-Suske, said that Harris was hospitalized over the previous two weeks and passed of Covid-19 complications.
Barry Harris is survived by his daughter, Carol Geyer, and Carol’s husband, Keith Geyer. The pair are residents of metro Detroit.
Everything to know about Barry Harris
Also known as Barry Doyle Harris, he was born on December 15, 1929, and started his training in piano when he was four years old. He then learned bebop during his teenage years and performed at clubs.
Harris lived in Detroit throughout 1950s and worked with musicians like Miles Davis, Thad Jones, and others, and toured with Max Roach in 1956. He later shifted to New York City and performed with artists like Yusef Lateef, Dexter Gordon, and more and worked with Coleman Hawkins from 1965 to 1969.
He resided with Thelonious Monk from 1970s and was a substitute for him in 1974 during rehearsals at the New York Jazz Repertory Company. Harris then performed at Tokyo’s Yubin Chokin Concert Hall, where his performances were recorded and included in an album.
Harris began collaborating with Howard Rees in 1990s to document his teachings. He also organized workshops for vocalists and students of various musical instruments in New York City. He also appeared in the documentary film Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser in 1989.
Harris continued his workshops during the Covid-19 pandemic through online mode. Along with Larry Ridley and Jim Harrison, he created the Jazz Cultural Theater in 1982. It was a performance venue that featured famous jazz artists and hosted jam sessions.
Fans pay tribute to Barry Harris on Twitter
Barry Harris was a name known to everyone. The public and several celebrities were shocked to learn of his death, and they paid tribute on Twitter.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Harris was a famous jazz pianist, bandleader and exponent of the bebop style. He belonged from Detroit, Michigan.