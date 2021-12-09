Barry Harris passes away: Tributes pour in as renowned jazz pianist dies at 91

Pianist Barry Harris died recently on December 8 at Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, New Jersey. Harris was a resident of Weehawken, New Jersey, and was 91 years old at death.

A small support team of friends and students has offered help to Harris over the last few years. One of the team members, Kira von Ostenfeld-Suske, said that Harris was hospitalized over the previous two weeks and passed of Covid-19 complications.

tealee @tealeelol Rest in peace to Barry Harris, an incredible jazz musician and teacher. As an avid fan of bebop myself, Harris’ music was always a pleasure to listen to, making his death from covid complications all the more heartbreaking. He will be missed by me and many others ❤️ Rest in peace to Barry Harris, an incredible jazz musician and teacher. As an avid fan of bebop myself, Harris’ music was always a pleasure to listen to, making his death from covid complications all the more heartbreaking. He will be missed by me and many others ❤️

Barry Harris is survived by his daughter, Carol Geyer, and Carol’s husband, Keith Geyer. The pair are residents of metro Detroit.

Everything to know about Barry Harris

Also known as Barry Doyle Harris, he was born on December 15, 1929, and started his training in piano when he was four years old. He then learned bebop during his teenage years and performed at clubs.

Barry Harris performing on stage (Image by Andrew Lepley via Getty Images)

Harris lived in Detroit throughout 1950s and worked with musicians like Miles Davis, Thad Jones, and others, and toured with Max Roach in 1956. He later shifted to New York City and performed with artists like Yusef Lateef, Dexter Gordon, and more and worked with Coleman Hawkins from 1965 to 1969.

He resided with Thelonious Monk from 1970s and was a substitute for him in 1974 during rehearsals at the New York Jazz Repertory Company. Harris then performed at Tokyo’s Yubin Chokin Concert Hall, where his performances were recorded and included in an album.

Harris began collaborating with Howard Rees in 1990s to document his teachings. He also organized workshops for vocalists and students of various musical instruments in New York City. He also appeared in the documentary film Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser in 1989.

Harris continued his workshops during the Covid-19 pandemic through online mode. Along with Larry Ridley and Jim Harrison, he created the Jazz Cultural Theater in 1982. It was a performance venue that featured famous jazz artists and hosted jam sessions.

Fans pay tribute to Barry Harris on Twitter

Barry Harris was a name known to everyone. The public and several celebrities were shocked to learn of his death, and they paid tribute on Twitter.

Christian McBride @mcbridesworld I only got the opportunity to play with Mr. Barry Harris a handful of times. The first time was in this photo - a 1991 gig with Frank Wess and Billy Higgins. Anyone who took the time to listen to him and pay attention came away a better musician. May this legend RIP. 🙏🏾 🕊 I only got the opportunity to play with Mr. Barry Harris a handful of times. The first time was in this photo - a 1991 gig with Frank Wess and Billy Higgins. Anyone who took the time to listen to him and pay attention came away a better musician. May this legend RIP. 🙏🏾 🕊 https://t.co/9eRgU74Uh8

Nate Chinen @natechinen npr.org/2021/12/08/106… Rest in Power, maestro Barry Harris. One of the true codebreakers in this music, and always so generous (and exacting!) with the wisdom. I knew no one would be better suited to write this obit than @Mark_Stryker 💐🎹 #RIP Rest in Power, maestro Barry Harris. One of the true codebreakers in this music, and always so generous (and exacting!) with the wisdom. I knew no one would be better suited to write this obit than @Mark_Stryker 💐🎹 #RIP npr.org/2021/12/08/106…

Jacob Sacks @jacobsacksmusic RIP Barry Harris

In recent years, I was particularly inspired by Barry's playing of the tune "She"

We both studied w/Sophia Rosoff & at one of her birthday parties, I had the chance to ask him about the changes of "She"

Here's a short clip of that very special moment for me RIP Barry HarrisIn recent years, I was particularly inspired by Barry's playing of the tune "She"We both studied w/Sophia Rosoff & at one of her birthday parties, I had the chance to ask him about the changes of "She"Here's a short clip of that very special moment for me https://t.co/p6MbXL6DTQ

Dan Tepfer @tepferdan RIP Barry Harris. Even though I never studied with him directly, his ideas about how to organize the chromaticism of jazz language have been a big influence on me, and of course on countless others. A great thinker and a great musician who’ll be dearly missed. RIP Barry Harris. Even though I never studied with him directly, his ideas about how to organize the chromaticism of jazz language have been a big influence on me, and of course on countless others. A great thinker and a great musician who’ll be dearly missed. https://t.co/hXLseqaFCK

cola @joeypepsiii damn Barry Harris was one of the realest. RIP to the king of bebop, best educator 🧡 damn Barry Harris was one of the realest. RIP to the king of bebop, best educator 🧡 https://t.co/NnMMmmt4O5

The Cry @CryJazz_10 Barry Harris has left us, rip.



photo: Alec Katz Barry Harris has left us, rip. photo: Alec Katz https://t.co/l0Y9pNdALP

cowboy post-bop @danlehnermusic There was never a combination of someone who both truly understood the mechanics of bebop and also so open to share it before Barry Harris - and there never will be afterward. RIP to a truly irreplaceable educator and performer. There was never a combination of someone who both truly understood the mechanics of bebop and also so open to share it before Barry Harris - and there never will be afterward. RIP to a truly irreplaceable educator and performer. https://t.co/CM0pOsXMEe

Harris was a famous jazz pianist, bandleader and exponent of the bebop style. He belonged from Detroit, Michigan.

