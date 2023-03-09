Will Keanu Reeve's action thriller John Wick 4 surpass Michael B Jordan's Creed III day 1 record at box office?

Keanu Reeves recently returned to his fabled role as John Wick in the latest sequel to the franchise, John Wick 4. The brilliant actor has once again delivered with the latest edition, as early reviews have only praised the film and called it the best entry in the franchise yet. It is quite a surprise as John Wick has become one of the franchises that have continued to produce hits with every sequel.

One of the year's highest-grossing movies, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, had an opening of $56.8M. March has already seen ample excitement, with Michael B. Jordan's Creed III earning a humongous $58.6 million on the opening day. But as figures confirm, early projections of John Wick 4 seem to cross even the brilliant Creed III with a robust estimate between $60M-$70M, which will also mark Keanu Reeves' franchise's highest-ever opening.

Thankfully, the month will hold Scream VI (March 10), Shazam: Fury of the Gods (March 17), John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24), and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (March 31). This is quite a huge boost after the pandemic era.

John Wick 4 estimated collection: Could this be the highest-grossing John Wick film ever?

All the early details do indicate that John Wick 4 will surpass all its sequels and many of the films that have come earlier. The film is already following the graph of its previous sequels, with the film being particularly popular among older guys and older women. The initial sales reportedly drew 45% men over 25, 29% women over 25, and men under 25 at 18%. It has also been a hit among various segments of the population.

With early estimates touching $60M-$70M, it could very well prove to overtake John Wick Chapter 3, which opened with $56.8M and ended up $585.5M-plus across the world with a domestic box office record of $171M.

Paul Dergarabedian, a senior Comscore analyst, provided some insight into this box office momentum this March, saying:

"It’s all about having a frequent string of films on the slate. That’s what keeps people coming back because it means more people are exposed to in-theater marketing,...If you look at what is working, it’s having a diverse slate of films programmed to appeal to everyone."

Experts also believe that the momentum generated by Creed III could boost the chances of the new Keanu Reeves film by quite a margin. Dergarabedian further added on the returning state of normalcy for moviegoers post-pandemic, saying:

"Moviegoing is getting back to normal in terms of consistency and number of films being released,...Theater owners should feel really good right now."

John Wick 4 is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film will continue Wick's journey after the events of the third film. The synopsis for the film reads:

"John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table, but before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into new foes."

John Wick 4 stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, Natalia Tena, Marko Zaror, and Ian McShane in the supporting roles.

Catch John Wick 4 in theatres on March 24, 2023.

