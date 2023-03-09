"Literally had to pick my jaw off": John Wick 4 first reactions praise film's action sequences

Few films can generate the hype created by Keanu Reeves' John Wick franchise, and the upcoming John Wick 4, a story that kickstarted a new era of action films in Hollywood.
As beloved as the actor is, the character has completely transitioned into a pop culture phenomenon and does not look like slowing down at all. After three films, all of which were as good as the previous, the series has returned with John Wick 4, an entry that is already being hailed as the greatest in the franchise.
John Wick 4 is set to get a release on March 24, 2023, but early screenings have revealed that his new film will possibly outdo all the previous ones. The new film also boasts some more star power in the form of Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, and Bill Skarsgård.
Those who attended the early screenings have only praised the film, its action sequences, and its adrenaline-filled pacing.
Social media platforms burst into action as soon as the first screening of the film came to light. The trailer for the Chad Stahelski film also generated quite a loud buzz.
How are fans reacting to John Wick 4 early screenings?
With a continuous storyline and a lot happening, it is hard to believe that John Wick could manage to continue its reign, especially with so many sequels failing to hit the mark.
However, this does not seem to be a problem for John Wick as the film has once again proven how to make perfect sequels, and that seems to be the case for the new film too.
The new film will follow John Wick in his quest to fight High Table global. The synopsis for the film reads:
"With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin."
At nearly three hours long, the film has already been praised for its electric pacing and no drop in action.
As one fan notes, every single review of John Wick 4 literally does say that it is a masterpiece. It has also been a long time since any film received this much of a polarized reaction.
These early reactions have also managed to hype up the viewers significantly. This was quite unnecessary given the popularity of the franchise, but it now seems imminent that John Wick 4 will go on to become the most celebrated film in the franchise yet.
The film will be out in theaters on March 24, 2023.