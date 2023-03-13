“Young healthy people are dying like this”: Costa Titch vaccine fears surface in wake of video of rapper collapsing on stage 

Rapper Costa Titch suddenly passed away at the age of 28 after collapsing on stage while performing at a show in South Africa. The news of his demise was announced in an Instagram post shared by his family.

The family wrote that death “tragically knocked” at their door and robbed them off their “beloved son, brother, and grandson.” They mentioned that Constantinos Tsobanoglou was loved and idolized by South Africa under the stage name “Costa Titch”

“It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time. We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth.”

The rapper’s family also thanked everyone for their love and support and asked fans to continue uplifting the musician’s spirit. Reports suggest that Titch was performing at the Nasrec Expo Center before collapsing onstage.

Content Warning: The following video may contain disturbing content. Readers/viewers discretion is advised.

Videos surfacing on social media showed the performer stumbling on stage and falling to the ground for the first time before standing back up and continuing his performance.

Benny @Benny54045914 Costa titch rapper died suddenly... Costa titch rapper died suddenly... https://t.co/f8ocUoYJ4r

Shortly after, he could be seen falling down once again and rolling off the stage before collapsing on the spot. As the clips continued to make the rounds online, it sparked fears about possible COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths:

Nevondo @NevondoRi , young healthy people are dying like this . Even soccer players ..they just collapsed @nwanyebinladen Since covid vaccine, young healthy people are dying like this . Even soccer players ..they just collapsed @nwanyebinladen Since covid vaccine 💉, young healthy people are dying like this . Even soccer players ..they just collapsed

However, it is not known if Costa Titch was vaccinated prior to his untimely demise. No immediate cause of his death was announced at the time of writing.

Vaccine fears around Costa Titch’s death leaves netizens divided

Netizens debated over COVID-19 vaccine fears in the wake of Costa Titch's death (Image via Costa Titch/Instagram)

Several videos showing the tragic moment rapper Costa Titch collapsed during a performance are being circulated on social media in the wake of the musician’s sudden death.

The clip also sparked renewed fears about the COVID-19 vaccine, with several anti-vaxxers attributing Titch’s demise to the jab:

K_T_MUSIC @Khayamusic

#RIPcostatitch Costa Titch death is similar to Dj Dimplez death. I'm suspecting vaccines could have something to do with these deaths Costa Titch death is similar to Dj Dimplez death. I'm suspecting vaccines could have something to do with these deaths #RIPcostatitch

SOS-UK-Report @sosReports Rapper Costa Titch killed live on stage by vaccine or energy weapon.... Rapper Costa Titch killed live on stage by vaccine or energy weapon.... https://t.co/dnEF7zug63

don't bore me. 🥺 @streetspriest #RIPCostaTitch A Richard's Bay FC football player collapsed and died in training and 4-5 days later Costa Titch collapsed and died while on stage while performing, vaccines are killing people and its frightening to see A Richard's Bay FC football player collapsed and died in training and 4-5 days later Costa Titch collapsed and died while on stage while performing, vaccines are killing people and its frightening to see 💔 #RIPCostaTitch https://t.co/a1H1Su6ZOn

Loverboy @ChesterLoverboy

RIP TIBZ

RIP CANDRA PLOT

RIP DJ PENCIL

RIP COSTA TITCH

RIP DJ ARAFATH



Guys ,all these people died within a month! #Vaccine #COVID RIP AKARIP TIBZRIP CANDRA PLOTRIP DJ PENCILRIP COSTA TITCHRIP DJ ARAFATHGuys,all these people died within a month! #CovidVaccines 19 #COVID RIP AKARIP TIBZRIP CANDRA PLOTRIP DJ PENCILRIP COSTA TITCHRIP DJ ARAFATHGuys 👀,all these people died within a month! #CovidVaccines #COVID19 #COVID #Vaccine

Ngenzi Sankara @ngenzi_sankara

Time for us to have an uncomfortable conversation about the deaths and injuries caused by the vaccine. It's a silent genocide.

#RIPCostaTitch @MDNnewss RIP Costa TitchTime for us to have an uncomfortable conversation about the deaths and injuries caused by the vaccine. It's a silent genocide. @MDNnewss RIP Costa Titch Time for us to have an uncomfortable conversation about the deaths and injuries caused by the vaccine. It's a silent genocide. #RIPCostaTitch https://t.co/oATfdpUvS2

Tlhogiie_Mabusela @Tlhogiie_



#RIPCostaTitch Costa Titch died cause of the Vaccine, stop the drugs talk Costa Titch died cause of the Vaccine, stop the drugs talk #RIPCostaTitch

Thabo Ledwaba @Thabo_Ledwava Costa Titch was also killed by Covid 19 Vaccine. Costa Titch was also killed by Covid 19 Vaccine.

Meanwhile, some social media users also took to Twitter to debunk the unverified claims surrounding the rapper’s passing:

Sandile @Sandile_K14 Only a matter of time before they blame Costa Titch's death on the vaccine Only a matter of time before they blame Costa Titch's death on the vaccine

Ngoni wothamanga @Angoni_Black Wonder how long it will take for ohns to blame vaccines for Costa Titch's passing Wonder how long it will take for ohns to blame vaccines for Costa Titch's passing

However, one user asked others to stop the speculation surrounding the rapper's death and wait for the announcement of his official cause of death from his family:

Wise @wise30152072 People are saying drugs & some vaccine, can y’all at least wait for Costa Titch’s family to burry him first? People are saying drugs & some vaccine, can y’all at least wait for Costa Titch’s family to burry him first?

Sources close to Titch’s has not revealed the cause of his death at the time of writing and have not hinted towards the COVID-19 vaccine’s possible role in the tragedy. According to the Music Times, law enforcement officials have said that the rapper’s body would be sent for autopsy.

As per The New York Post, Costa Titch was born in Nelspruit, South Africa, and began his career as a backup dancer before venturing into the rap music scene. He was reportedly known for fusing traditional South African culture with trap beats.

The rapper rose to wider fame after his single Big Flexa went viral on TikTok in 2021. The song also released a remix version featuring musician Akon.

Titch even signed with Akon's Konvict Kulture agency prior to his death. He also won awards for Best collaboration and Best Remix at the 2020 South African Hip Hop Awards for his track Nkalatha.

Poll : 0 votes