What is metastatic adenocarcinoma? Tom Jackson cause of death explored as Queer Eye star dies aged 63

Queer Eye star Tom Jackson passed away on March 3, 2023, at the age of 63. He was suffering from metastatic adenocarcinoma, which led to his demise. The official Instagram page of Queer Eye paid tribute to him by sharing a few stills from the show and wrote:

"It's with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eyes family. Rest in peace.

Jackson was hospitalized at Kennestone Hospital and his family members expressed their gratitude towards the staff. In his obituary, they stated that Tom always brought a lot of joy, humor, persistence, and love to their family. They added that he was special to all of them and are waiting to see him again.

Tom's memorial will be held in Kennesaw, Georgia on March 12 from 12 pm to 2 pm. His family requested everyone to watch his episode of Queer Eye on Netflix.

Metastatic adenocarcinoma: Causes, symptoms and more

Tom Jackson died from metastatic adenocarcinoma (Image via ResplendentCarl/Twitter)

Metastatic adenocarcinoma occurs when cancer affecting the glandular tissues spreads to all other body parts. Adenocarcinomas are mostly breast, colon, and lung cancers, and they might reach the fourth stage by the time they are detected.

Adenocarcinomas can spread at any stage and can metastasize if they are larger or have spread to lymph nodes. If the cancer spreads beyond the original area, local treatments like surgery will not work and they eventually become incurable.

The word primary cancer is normally used to describe the original tumor and metastatic adenocarcinoma can be broken down by the organ or tissues where the cancer originated. The most common primary adenocarcinomas are breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, stomach cancer, lung cancer, uterine cancer, esophageal cancer, thyroid cancer, and cervical cancer.

Common symptoms of the disease include fatigue, a sense of being unwell, appetite loss, and unintentional weight loss. The exact cause of this problem is still under research, but most of it happens from metastases.

The problem can be treated with local treatments like surgery, radiation therapy, and ablative therapies. Other treatments like chemotherapy, targeted therapies, hormonal therapies, immunotherapy, and palliative therapy can also be used.

Who was Tom Jackson?

Also known as Thomas Leon Jackson, he was born on December 20, 1959, to Sue Ann Ransdell Jackson and Thomas Jackson. He was initially employed at Federal Express and eventually retired at one point. Following his retirement, Tom Jackson worked as the driver of a dump truck for Taylor Transport in Cartersville, Georgia.

He gained recognition after being cast in the Netflix series, Queer Eye on season one's first episode. Jackson's character in the series was loved by the audience and the Fab Five helped him find his confidence while searching for love as he proclaimed "You can't fix ugly."

Tom Jackson's survivors include his daughter Katie, grandsons Chandler and Watson, sisters Kozetta Stewart, and Jackie Lynn Childers of Kentucky alongside other family members.

