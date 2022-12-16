What kind of cancer does Jane Fonda have? Health update as actress announces remission news

Jane Fonda’s fans were relieved after her recent announcement on social media about her remission. In a lengthy post shared on her Instagram, Fonda said that she stopped her treatment last week as she is slowly recovering from the disease.

She stated that her last chemotherapy session was a laborious experience for her compared to what she did in the beginning. She continued,

“The effects wore off just as I went to D.C. for the first live, in-person Fire Drill Fridays rally. Thanks heavens for that because it was a busy week.”

The actress revealed that she participated in a rally and spoke at the Democracy Alliance to stop Senator Joe Manchin from signing a deal that raised concerns among climate activists. Speaking about the deal, Jane Fonda stated,

“This deal, called ‘permitting reform,’ seeks to fast track fossil fuel projects, does great harm to bedrock environmental protections and curtails the public’s ability to have input, basically throwing marginalized communities disproportionately burdened by fossil fuel pollution under the bus.”

Fonda’s Instagram post featured a moment from the climate rally that was held in Washington, D.C.

Jane Fonda was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Jane Fonda disclosed her cancer diagnosis in September 2022 (Image via Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images)

Jane Fonda revealed her diagnosis of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in September this year. The cancer starts in the lymphatic system, and white blood cells called lymphocytes build up, leading to tumors throughout the entire body. Earlier diagnosis and treatment can help stop the development of severe complications.

Common signs and symptoms include swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpits, and groin, abdominal pain and swelling, chest pain, coughing, breathing problems, fatigue, fever, night sweats, and weight loss.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is commonly diagnosed in people between the ages of 65 and 75 years. It is also common in those who underwent organ transplants or were infected with different viruses and bacteria.

While revealing her diagnosis, Fonda said that while she has health insurance "and access to the best doctors and treatments," a wide majority in the U.S. do not have health insurance "and far too many don't have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right."

She added that her diagnosis has helped her understand the need for a community where people can increase communication with each other. Jane ended the post by writing that she will continue to work on her climate activism while fighting the disease.

Jane Fonda has appeared in several films and TV shows

Jane Fonda started her career on stage in the 1950s but eventually gained recognition for her performances in various films. She made her debut in 1960. She announced her retirement following her marriage to Ted Turner in 1991, but returned to the screen in 2005 and continued her successful career in the entertainment industry.

She is known for her appearances in comedy films and was praised for her performances in Klute, The China Syndrome, Fun with Dick and Jane, The Electric Horseman, Period of Adjustment, and more.

The 84-year-old has also been featured in TV shows like The Simpsons, The Dollmaker, Elena of Avalor, and more. She led the successful Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie from 2015 to 2022, alongside Lily Tomlin.

