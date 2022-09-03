What happened to Jane Fonda? Health condition explored as actress reveals cancer diagnosis

Jane Fonda recently disclosed that she is suffering from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. In an Instagram post, she wrote that this is a treatable cancer and since around 80% of the people who had it have survived until now, she feels lucky.

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”

The Grace and Frankie star added that cancer has helped her understand the necessity of a community where people grow and become close to each other. She stated that cancer also taught her the importance of adapting to new realities.

The actress added that everyone is living in a time where our activities determine our future and said that she wouldn't allow cancer to keep her from doing what she can. She ended her post by saying:

“The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”

In brief, about Jane Fonda’s lymphoma

Jane Fonda is suffering from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma - a cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which is a part of the body's germ-fighting immune system. White blood cells called lymphocytes grow abnormally in this condition and can lead to tumors around the body.

The most common signs and symptoms of this disease include swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpits, and groin, abdominal pain, swelling and chest pain. Symptoms can also include coughing, or trouble breathing, fatigue, fever, night sweats, and weight loss.

The disease can easily spread to various parts of the lymphatic system like tonsils, adenoids, spleen, thymus, and bone marrow. Sometimes, it also involves organs outside the lymphatic system.

The risk of this disease might increase due to medications suppressing the immune system, infection with different viruses, bacteria, chemicals, and age.

Everything known about Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda started her career with the Broadway play There Was a Little Girl in 1960. She then made her screen debut with the romantic comedy film Tall Story.

She then appeared in several comedy films like Period of Adjustment, Sunday in New York, Cat Ballou, Barefoot in the Park, Barbarella, and more. She was praised for her performance in the 1969 psychological drama They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?

The 84-year-old has been the recipient of several accolades for her appearances in films like Coming Home, Julia, The China Syndrome, On Golden Pond, California Suite, The Electric Horseman, 9 to 5, and more.

