Who is Adnan Ghalib? All about Britney Spears' ex-boyfriend amid release of new Netflix documentary

In the recent Britney Spears documentary, the artist’s ex, Adnan Ghalib, revealed that he was scared that she would pass away in between her issues in 2007 and 2008. Ghalib says that Spears used the prescription drug Adderall for her sleeping problems.

The 49-year-old said that it was a simple relationship, and there was a time where she used to stay awake, and he had to do the same.

Adnan Ghalib said that it was a time where Britney could not trust anyone, not even her parents. She was trying to get custody of her children when she quit her marriage with Kevin Federline.

About Adnan Ghalib in brief

Adnan Ghalib was born in 1972 in Afghanistan, but he was raised as a refugee in the UK. He later relocated to the United States and began working as a paparazzi for a California agency by 2007.

He says in the Netflix documentary that he was chosen to photograph the pop icon while she was getting divorced from Kevin Federline. He met her at a gas station one night while she was having some problems, which led to a romantic connection between them.

The pair dated for a year, but things turned a bit sour because of Britney’s habits. He offered to help, but they separated, and Spears and her family filed a restraining order against him.

Adnan Ghalib is currently a security consultant in Seal Beach, California. In an interview with The Sun in 2018, he revealed that he was still in contact with Britney and was happy that she had moved on in her life.

About Britney vs Spears

Britney vs Spears is a Netflix documentary based on the pop singer’s life. The documentary revolves around the issues of Britney Spears and her conservatorship.

It premiered on September 28 on Netflix, while the trailer was released on September 22. Directed by crime filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, the documentary was reportedly in the making for a year.

Two more documentaries were made on Spears earlier this year. However, Spears has openly slammed these documentaries, calling them hypocritical.

Although she did not watch the Netflix documentary, she confessed that she felt very uncomfortable with it.

