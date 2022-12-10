What happened to Bam Margera? Jackass star hospitalized, fighting for life on ventilator

Popular television personality Bam Margera was recently admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Margera contracted Covid-19 a few days ago, following which the doctors decided to put him on a ventilator. However, his condition has now improved.

Margera has been trending online this year for frequently entering rehabilitation to get rid of his addiction problems. While the rehabilitation was ordered by the court, he reportedly left the facility and was spotted having fun outside.

A few rumors stated that Margera's family members forced him to get admitted to the facility, which eventually led to the launch of the Free Bam Movement by his fans.

The Jackass 3D star also sued Paramount regarding his credit in Jackass Forever. He appeared in the archive footage during the credits and his name was featured in the 45th position among 49 names. He was removed from the film due to his alcohol addiction, which violated the terms of his contract.

Bam Margera’s battle with alcohol addiction

Bam Margera has been fighting his alcohol addiction for a long time (Image via Peter Larsen/Getty Images)

Bam Margera became addicted to alcohol at a very young age. However, the condition became worse following his entry into the entertainment industry. He first joined rehab in 2009 but could not adjust and eventually left the facility.

His addiction problem continued when he took a break from skateboarding in 2012 due to severe pain in his joints, and he would drink a lot to distract himself. After three years, he joined rehab and as a result, he reportedly did not touch alcohol for a long time.

However, his addiction issues persisted and he had to enter rehab twice in 2018 and 2019 before deciding to battle the problem outside the facility.

He had a dispute with an airport official in 2019 after the latter refused to allow him inside the flight since he was too drunk.

Last year, Margera disclosed in a now-deleted social media post that he has been sober for many years.

However, he was in rehab again this year and reportedly ran away several times from the center. He was discovered drunk two months ago at a bar in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bam Margera is popular for his appearances in films and television

Bam Margera is known for his performances in Jackass films and is the creator of the MTV reality series, Viva La Bam. He was later featured on the VH1 reality series Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn.

Margera, 43, also had a successful career as a skateboarder and was sponsored by various skateboarding companies. He later retired from the profession and returned to work on films and TV shows.

He helmed films like Haggard and Minghags and appeared on several radio shows. His record label, Filthy Note Records, was launched in 2005 and appeared in Tony Hawk’s video games. He then published a book called Serious as Dog Dirt in 2009 and presented shows like the MTV Video Music Awards.

