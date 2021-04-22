Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin divorce: Infidelity, rehabilitation for addiction, and everything that ended marriage of 6 years

"One Tree Hill" actress and musician Jana Kramer and former football tight end Mike Caussin have filed for divorce after six years. The actress took to Instagram to post an emotional message about why the couple was going for a divorce.

Kramer started her post with, "'It's time."

The singer went on to write:

"As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have become a reality."

She wrote that she fought, loved hard, had forgiven, put the work in, and given it everything she has.

She wrote:

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal."

What caused Jana Kramer's and Mike Caussin's divorce?

According to People magazine, a source informed that Jana Kramer's and Mike Caussin's divorce after six years of marriage is due to infidelity, which had led to the couple previously separating in 2016.

The source said that Mike Caussin "cheated and broke" Jana Kramer's trust again, leading to the divorce:

"After fighting for the marriage for so long, she's come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change."

The source added that Jana Kramer's and Mike Caussin's focus following their divorce is on their kids Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2.

Mike Caussin's addiction rehabilitation

Before their divorce, during their temporary separation, the former football player went to rehab to help treat his sex addiction.

Mike Caussin spoke about the experience during an episode of Jana Kramer's podcast in 2019. He had said:

"Jana kind of gave me an ultimatum when everything came out, and she discovered everything, and she looked at me and said, you need to go somewhere. Basically, you need to figure out what's going on and what this is, or I'm gone, period."

After Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer got back together, they worked on their relationship, with Jana Kramer telling E! News earlier this month:

"When I found out about Mike's affairs, there was no other option but to just pray. Through that process and through the last few years of recovery with Mike and getting our marriage back on track, it's been an up and down process."

In 2020, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin released a book about their separation and reunion titled "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully."