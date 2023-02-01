What happened to Anthony Anderson? Health explored as latest weight loss picture goes viral

Comedian and actor Anthony Anderson recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The latest episode of the show created a lot of buzz as Anderson spoke about the link between type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

He shared a picture of himself on Instagram where it looked like he had lost some weight. The picture sparked concern among netizens, who were worried that he might be sick.

Anthony Anderson has been struggling with Type 2 diabetes for around 20 years now. In order to keep the condition in check, he had to make some lifestyle changes, which led to him losing weight, thereby explaining his appearance in the picture.

However, the picture was also loved by a few as they were happy with his weight loss, considering that it has been a big challenge for him throughout his life.

Anthony Anderson has battled diabetes since the beginning of his career

In a 2022 interview with Essence, Anderson revealed that his diabetes diagnosis came in the wake of his extremely busy schedule at the peak of his career, due to which he was unaware of what he was consuming.

He recalled feeling thirsty one evening and experiencing something different in his body. To quench his thirst, he had some water, but immediately felt the need to use the restroom. After this happened quite a few times, Anderson visited a doctor the next morning.

The check-up revealed that his blood sugar was almost as high as 240, following which he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Anthony stated that his father was also affected by the same problem:

"Looking back at the symptoms, that made me realize that I was a diabetic. They were the same symptoms that my father had growing up."

Following the diagnosis, Anderson revealed that he had to make a few changes to his daily life as he did not want his family to go through what he had to after his father's death. He habituated himself to a healthy lifestyle:

"I take time for myself; meditating, and doing yoga. I start my day walking around barefoot grounding myself."

He even decided to lose some weight, and after being cast in Law & Order, he approached his friend Al Roker who introduced him to a nutritionist. Anderson bought a bicycle and used it to cycle in between shoots. That is how he managed to lose around 47 pounds, explaining his appearance in the recent Instageam picture.

Anderson also collaborated with Get Real About Diabetes to increase awareness about the medical condition.

Anthony Anderson has been featured in different films and TV shows

Anthony Anderson is well-known for portraying various roles in TV shows like Black-ish, K-Ville, Law & Order, and more. He has also appeared in films like Kangaroo Jack, The Departed, and Scream 4.

The 52-year-old last appeared in the romantic comedy film, You People, which was directed by Kenya Barris. It featured Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eddie Murphy in the lead roles. The film was released on Netflix on January 27, 2023.

Anderson will also lend his voice to the character of Ray-Ray in the second season of the Disney+ animated series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

