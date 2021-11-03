Who was DJ Stud Doogie? Brand Nubian musician passes away after diabetes battle

DJ Stud Doogie of the Brand Nubian recently passed away. The news was confirmed by the group’s rapper Lord Jamar, who shared a picture of Stud Doogie and Michael K. Williams on Instagram.

The official cause of death has not been disclosed. However, it is believed that Stud Doogie died of diabetes. The same was also mentioned in the caption of the picture shared by Lord Jamar, where he said that DJ Stud Doogie fought like a soldier.

About DJ Stud Doogie in brief

For now, all that is known about DJ Stud Doogie is that he was a member of Brand Nubian. Details related to his family and education remain unknown for now.

DJ Stud Doogie did not have a Wikipedia page, and so details related to his life are currently unavailable. It is unknown if he was single, married, or in a committed relationship. An official statement from his family is still awaited following his death.

History of Brand Nubian

Brand Nubian is a popular hip-hop group and their debut studio album, One for All, was released in 1990. It became one of the most popular hip-hop albums of that era.

Their first single was released in 1989. Grand Puba left the group after its first release and DJ Sincere joined the group in 1992. The group’s second album, In God We Trust, was released in 1993 followed by Everything is Everything in 1994.

The group broke up in 1995 and the members pursued solo careers in music and television. The band reunited in 1997 and released the album, Foundation, in 1998. After teaming up with Bukwild of D.I.T.C. in 2000, the group members again pursued solo projects.

Brand Nubian reunited in 2004 and released their fifth album by Babygrande Records, called Fire in the Hole. The members again continued with their solo careers as Sadat X released solo tracks and Jamar continued with his acting and appeared in a few episodes of TV series.

Brand Nubian released an album, Time’s Runnin’ Out in 2007. It included material that was recorded ten years ago during the sessions of their album, Foundation.

