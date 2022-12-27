Who is Dr. Karamo Chilombo? All about Jhene Aiko's parents as father welcomes 9th child at 78

Dr. Karamo Chilombo, a medical specialist and singer, and the father of Jhene Aiko, recently became the father of a ninth child.

The 78-year-old announced the news on a social media post featuring pictures of the baby and wrote:

"He is here. JahSeh- Miyagi 12/16/22."

Chilombo revealed the news about expecting a baby on social media a few months ago where he shared a video disclosing the gender of the newborn. He made the announcement in December 2021 and wrote that his partner was getting ready to spend time with the newborn.

Who are Jhene Aiko's parents?

Dr. Karamo Chilombo is a well-known medical specialist and singer (Image via ogdrchill/Instagram)

Jhene Aiko was born to Christina Yamamoto and Dr. Karamo Chilombo. Karamo and Yamamoto were married from 1980 to 2000. Although information about Yamamoto's profession is not available, Chilombo has gained recognition for his successful professional career.

Apart from being a doctor, Chilombo also had a successful career as a singer. Born on December 1, 1944, as Gregory Wycliff Barnes, he is 76 years old as of 2022.

The Bakersfield, California native's father is African-American and German-Jewsih. His mother is of Spanish, Japanese, and Dominican descent.

In 1974, he graduated from the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine and joined the Cleveland, Ohio-based Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in 1978. After acquiring his certificates and license in 1978, he became a licensed medical specialist.

Dr. Karamo Chilombo is currently employed at Los Angeles Community Hospital and is affiliated with Monterey Park Hospital. He has also been a pediatrician for a long time.

He uses the name Dr. Chill as a singer and his tracks have been released on YouTube. His most famous singles include I Am Not Afraid, Wish Our Love, The Sounds of Mother Africa, and more.

Dr. Karamo Chilombo's children are part of the entertainment industry

Chilombo, who is popular as a doctor and singer, is the father of nine children. His daughters Mila J and Jhene Aiko are well-known singers and Miyoko is an actress.

Dr. Karamo's son Jahi is the CEO of EBF INC/Records Luxury Ambassador and a DJ. Chilombo's daughter Miyagi, who was born in 1986, died in 2012 from complications of cancer.

As a father, Chilombo has always helped his children, including his daughters, to promote their upcoming projects through social media posts. He has been featured in a few of their music videos.

His daughter Jhene gave birth to her second baby last month and she also announced the news on social media. She disclosed in July this year that she was pregnant and posted a picture flaunting her baby bump. She shares the baby with her partner Big Sean.

Sean and Aiko have been together since 2016 following the release of their album, Twenty88.

