How many children does Leonard Cohen have? Battle ensues with trustee over late singer's $48 million estate

Leonard Cohen's demise in 2016 was a huge loss for the entertainment industry. However, a legal battle began regarding the ownership of his estate worth $48 million and the fight continues.

Cohen chose lawyer Robert Kory as a trustee of the Leonard Cohen Family Trust, but according to Cohen's children, Adam and Lorca, while their father was about to die, he hinted that his decision to choose Kory as the trustee was wrong. The siblings also stated that Kory did not inform them of anything about him trying to earn personal benefits from the estate.

The siblings' attorney Adam Streisand recently claimed that he has evidence of Kory obtaining fake documents to become the owner of the estate. Adam told The Post:

"Leonard Cohen's lawyers and manager forged his trust so they could fleece the estate of millions of dollars and steal the Hall of Famer's legacy from his own children."

Robert disagreed with the claims, saying that he has been updating Lorca and Adam with everything that he is planning to do with the estate. Cohen's lawyer, Reeve Chudd, wrote in a letter that Cohen decided to choose Kory as the trustee since he had doubts about his children successfully operating the estate.

Leonard Cohen had two children from his previous relationship

Adam Cohen is a singer and Lorca Cohen is a professional photographer (images via George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Leonard Cohen was the father of two children from his relationship with artist Suzanne Elrod. Their son Adam was born in 1972 and their daughter Lorca was born in 1974.

Lorca Cohen is a professional photographer and part owner of a Los Angeles-based antique store. Although detailed information about her educational background is not available, she finished her schooling in Paris, France.

Adam Cohen is a famous name in the music industry and has gained recognition for his albums and singles. He has even written a few songs.

Adam released his self-titled debut album in 1998 and although the album managed to reach the top of the charts, it was not commercially successful compared to other releases. He then joined Capitol Records and his relationship with Columbia Records led to the formation of the pop-rock band, The Low Millions.

The 50-year-old left the music industry in 2007 but collaborated with Low Millions on a few albums. He released another album in 2014, which marked his last release.

Leonard Cohen was a popular singer and songwriter

Cohen's debut album, Songs of Leonard Cohen, was released in 1967. He continued to release more albums like Songs of Love and Hate, New Skin for the Old Ceremony, Various Positions, The Future, and others.

Leonard's latest album was titled Thanks for the Dance. Released in November 2019, it received a positive response from the public and rose to the top of the charts.

Leonard passed away at his residence on November 7, 2016, following his battle with leukemia. His funeral was held three days later.

