How long have Big Sean and Jhene been together? Couple welcome first child together

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko recently became the parents of a baby boy. The rapper revealed the news on social media, where he posted pictures featuring the newborn's small finger wrapped around his own.

The rest of the pictures included Sean nodding off as he waited in the delivery room and later cradling his son in his arms. The caption reads:

"After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. Noah 11/8/22."

Aiko also announced the news on Instagram and wrote:

"11/08/22. Noah Hasani. After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came my baby Yoda, my Sani."

Earlier, back in July, she revealed via Instagram that she was pregnant. She shared a post at the time where she was smiling and showing off her baby bump.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have been together since 2016

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have been dating since 2016 (Image via Michael Bezjian/Getty Images)

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have been dating since the release of their album Twenty88 in 2016. Moreover, they went on tour for the album's promotion, where fans spotted the duo together as they expressed their affection toward each other in several interviews. While speaking to Billboard at the time, Sean stated:

"Jhene is more than just a friend. I don't know how else to describe it – me and her are just cool like that. I love her and I know she loves me. I was down to make that commitment – something that will last and be different from the rest."

In an interview with Flaunt Magazine, the couple revealed that they first met at the studio of No I.D. in 2012. They collaborated on the single I Know and also appeared together in the same music video.

The pair were spotted together on different occasions. During the release of Aiko's second album, she spoke about her relationship with Sean, saying that after losing her brother Miyagi in 2012, she was searching for someone who reminded her of him when she found Big Sean. She further stated that their relationship began as a friendship and that it made their bond strong.

Aiko declared her love for Sean by getting a permanent tattoo of his face and shared the pictures on social media. She then confirmed in 2019 that she and Sean had separated. The latter later released the song Single Again in 2019, and the lyrics spoke about his breakup with Aiko. However, the duo collaborated again on Aiko's song None of Her Concern, which was released in the same year.

There were rumors of their reconciliation after Big Sean wished Jhene Aiko a happy birthday in 2020, and they attended the Grammy Awards together the following year. Since then, there have been no reports of their split, and as mentioned earlier, the couple recently welcomed their firstborn together.

Big Sean is famous for his albums, such as Finally Famous, Hall of Fame, and Dark Sky Paradise, while Jhene Aiko gained recognition after the release of her first album, My Name Is Jhene.

