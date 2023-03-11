Nas EBK's real name explored as rapper is arrested for second-degree murder

Nas EBK, whose real name is Nasir Valenzuela, was recently arrested on charges of second-degree murder, which emerged from a shooting incident that happened at Times Square on February 9. The incident also led to a casualty that was under investigation for a long time.

Nas also revealed his arrest on Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring the words ’Innocent' and the caption stated:

“Only God can judge me!!! Be home soon!! Free da guys!!”

The victim was shot in the chest after an argument with Nas, according to the police, and after being taken to the hospital, he passed away. Nas fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Nas EBK was previously arrested for threatening an individual

Nas EBK, 19 years old, is active on Instagram with around 137,000 followers and 22 posts. According to the account's bio, his management is in charge of running it.

As a result of a prank video he was filming for his YouTube channel at ShopRite in Rochelle Park, he was detained back on February 22, 2023. He seemingly threatened someone with a knife in the video and said:

“Walk towards me again, and I’ll violate you.”

Nas was taken to the Bergen County Jail and charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, simple assault, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct.

The video was shared on January 9, 2023, but was later deleted. He was spotted walking toward customers and employees at the grocery store and began shouting at them. While the video went viral online, Nas later clarified that it was a prank video, and it received around 450,000 views at the time.

How did the dispute happen?

Nas EBK threatened an individual inside a grocery store (Image via nasebk40/Instagram)

When Nas EBK entered the store, he tried to play a prank on the couple by saying that their baggage was his. While the man tried to protect himself, EBK said that it was a joke. He eventually took out his knife and threatened the man by saying:

“What? I’ll stab you right now. How you feeling? How you feeling? What? You think you tough bro?”

One of the customers was recording the entire incident and tried to calm Nas, but he continued to threaten by saying he would stab the man in the face. Following his arrest, a picture was shared on his Instagram page, where the caption stated that he would return soon.

Although the authorities did not reveal anything about how they would handle the matter, Nasir’s fans started demanding his release on social media.

