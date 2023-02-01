Who did Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse play in Dances with Wolves? Character explored amid recent arrest on cult charges

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, who gained recognition for his appearance on Dances With Wolves, was recently arrested on January 31. The charges against him include s*xually assaulting indigenous girls for about two decades.

Nathan was arrested at his residence in North Las Vegas and a search was also conducted inside his house. He gained recognition as a "medicine man" organizing healing ceremonies and spiritual gatherings, which he used as an opportunity to abuse girls.

An investigation was launched in October last year and the Associated Press acquired a search warrant that claimed Nathan formed a cult called The Circle.

Las Vegas police have reportedly identified six alleged victims so far and have also uncovered s*xual assault allegations against Nathan dating back to the early 2000s in South Dakota, Nevada, and Montana.

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse portrayed Smiles A Lot in Dances with Wolves

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse played minor roles in a few movies made for television. However, he gained recognition for his performance as Smiles A Lot in the 1990 western film, Dances with Wolves.

Smiles a Lot was from Lakota Sioux and was a resident of Colorado in the late 19th century. He was part of a plan where two Indians tried to steal a horse from US Army lieutenant John Dunbar.

Lakota (Kevin Costner) ended up befriending Dunbar, who saved him from a stampede while they were hunting for a buffalo. He and his friends also fought a Pawnee raid on the Sioux village and shot an arrow into Sakruta, who was a Pawnee warrior. Smiles a Lot carried the horses used by Wind in His Hair (Rodney A. Grant) and his group of warriors while rescuing Dunbar from the US Army.

Sergeant Lawrence Bauer whipped Smiles a Lot in the face and the latter ended up tomahawking him in the chest. Dunbar decided to exit the tribe in 1864 so that the Army could not find Lakota but Smiles a Lot gave him a journal he discovered during Dunbar's liberation.

Directed by Kevin Costner, Dances with Wolves was released on November 9, 1990, and was a box office success, grossing more than $400 million. It was a recipient of several accolades at the Academy Awards in 1991.

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse movies

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse has been featured in some films (Image via Pinterest/Twitter)

Born on April 28, 1976, Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse is currently living in Las Vegas, Nevada. He initially became famous for his appearance in Dances with Wolves and continued to appear in a few more projects.

He portrayed the young Joseph Brant in the 1993 TV movie, The Broken Chain. He then played the role of Verdel in Dreamkeeper, released in 2003. Directed by Steve Barron and written by John Fusco, the film featured Eddie Spears, August Schellenberg, Gili Birmingham, Sheila Tousey, and others in the lead roles.

Nathan appeared as Sleeping Bear in the 2005 miniseries, Into the West. The show aired for six episodes on TNT from June 10 to July 22, 2005. His last appearance was in the 2007 historical drama film, Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee, which was an adaptation of a book of the same name, published in 1970.

More details about the actor's arrest and the charges against him are awaited.

Poll : 0 votes