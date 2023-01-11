Who are Annie and Sevyn Buffins? YouTube couple trend as Rapper Fredo Bang welcomes newborn child

Rapper Fredo Bang recently welcomed another child. He revealed the news on his Instagram handle with a lineup of pictures, holding the baby in two of them. The post's caption read:

"I'm a Daddy."

While his fans were happy to hear the good news, a few were eager to learn about the mother's identity. Netizens soon spotted that lesbian couple Sevyn Buffins and Annisaa Buffins' baby's face was identical to the ones posted by Fredo Bang and believed that one of them was the baby's mother.

The speculation was fueled by the fact that Sevyn Buffins and Annisaa Buffins have openly spoken about their journey to becoming parents with the help of intrauterine insemination (IUI). When a fan accused Annie of not disclosing the truth, she responded by saying,

"So lemme get this straight… you think Fredo & Sevyn made Parker? [crying laughing emoji] we did do IUI. We never lied. We just never said how Payton came about. Kept that to myself until I was ready. Now I'm wrong for doing what was best for me lmao gah damn."

For now, Fredo Bang has decided to remain silent on the matter, and he has yet to issue a statement.

Annisaa Buffins and Sevyn Buffins are popular social media personalities

Annisaa and Sevyn Buffins have accumulated a huge fanbase on their respective social media accounts. But despite being so popular, detailed information about their personal lives is not available anywhere.

Sevyn describes herself as a "YouTuber, wife, and BoyMom" in her Instagram bio. She is also the co-founder of the gym and physical fitness center Phoenix Fit and the shopping website Parker by Payton. She calls herself an entrepreneur and has around 209,000 followers on her Instagram page.

Annisaa, who calls herself a "wife, mother, and Herbalife Health Coach & Mentor," is the co-owner of Phoenix Fit and Parker by Payton. She has almost 157,000 followers on her Instagram page.

The famous couple's love for each other can be spotted in their Instagram posts. The rest of the duo's posts feature them getting involved in some workouts at the gym.

Fredo Bang is well-known for his singles

Fredo Bang is a popular rapper (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Fredo Bang has released only one album in his musical career so far. Titled Most Hated, the album was released in April 2020 and had five singles. The album received positive feedback and reached the top of the US Billboard 200 and US Heatseekers Albums (Billboard).

Bang has also released some compilation albums like Lost Files and Steppa Music, released in 2018 and 2021. He has released seven mixtapes in his career, but his sixth mixtape, Two-Face Bang 2, is the most popular, making it to the 10th position on the US Billboard 200.

The 26-year-old is popular for his singles like Body Bag, Free Melvin, Story to Tell, Fredo 2X, Gangsta Talk, Cap a Lot, Trust Issues, Monsters, Clock Out, Slow Roll It, Fool for Love, Dead Man, and more.

