What did Fredo Bang do? Rapper taken into custody alongside Lit Yoshi after officials search his home

Fredo Bang was recently arrested in Miami. The cops had a warrant issued from Louisiana, coincidentally Fredo's hometown, and he was arrested and booked into the Miami-Dade County jail.

The popular American rapper had to perform on July 23rd at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Miami Gardens. Incidentally, fellow rapper Lit Yoshi was arrested a day ago on a Louisiana warrant and was charged with attempted murder in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana.

Fredo Bang and Lit Yoshi are part of the same hip-hop group, "Top Boy Gorilla." According to authorities, the 2019 shooting of YoungBoy at Trump Beach Resort near Miami may have been linked to Top Boy Gorilla members. However, the charges have not been confirmed so far.

Fredo Bang and Lit Yoshi arrested in Miami, wanted on warrants from Louisiana pic.twitter.com/IkpCV1FYjv — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 22, 2021

What did Fredo Bang do?

The singer, real name Fredrick Givens, was taken into custody alongside Lit Yoshi, aka Mieyoshi Edwards. The Advocate reported that Fredo was arrested after a search of his South Florida home. Cops have reportedly found firearms and a stolen vehicle.

On the other hand, Lit Yoshi shifted to Florida with Fredo Bang in 2020. But federal agents began to suspect him in an April 2020 shooting incident in Sidell, Louisiana, eventually leading to a raid on the latter's home.

Fredo Bang arrested in Miami for a warrant out of Baton Rouge. FBI raided his house while he wasn’t home. pic.twitter.com/BDNZH8xiEi — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) July 22, 2021

Ron Haley, the attorney of Fredo Bang and Lit Yoshi, criticized the cops for their actions. He stated that they could have notified Yoshi about his arrest warrant but instead used the warrant to raid Fredo's residence. Haley said:

"The aggressive manner in which agents entered into the home of Mr. Givens — with smoke bombs, armed with assault rifles and tactical gear — could have easily been avoided. Instead, his property was damaged, and his house was left a wreck."

Both singers will also be investigated for a shooting incident that involved YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who had a feud with the Boy Gorilla Gang. This happened in 2019 when two rival rap groups got into a fight, leading to gunfire.

YoungBoy's girlfriend was injured in the attack along with a man, his girlfriend, and her five-year-old child.

