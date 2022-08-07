5 WWE Superstars with the most Instagram followers

We are currently in the era of social media with numerous platforms. One of them being Instagram from which WWE superstars aren't exempted. They often take it to social media to build up storylines, and also to keep their fans updated on their personal lives.

While most WWE stars enjoy a modest fan following, there are quite a few that have stood out in building a massive fan following on this platform.

Here is a list of the 5 most followed WWE superstars on Instagram:

5. Nikki Bella - 10.5M followers

Nikki Bella has 10.5M followers on Instagram

Nikki Bella is one of the most popular women to grace the WWE Squared Circle. Hence, it should come as no surprise that the former Divas Champion has amassed a following of 10.5M followers on Instagram.

Although she hasn't been active in the ring in recent years, her social media presence has continued to grow over the years due to her many ventures outside of the ring.

She has participated in quite a few reality shows in recent years. She also has a podcast, and is also a New York Times best-selling author. All of these ventures have certainly helped her stock rise over the years.

4. Ronda Rousey - 15.7M followers

Ronda Rousey has 15.7 million followers in Instagram

Ronda Rousey, one of the most popular fighters in the UFC, laid waste to anyone who set foot in the octagon with her, usually within seconds. This earned her the nickname "Baddest Woman on The Planet".

Many expected her to retire as an undefeated fighter and while that didn't happen, she remains one of the most popular fighters to ever step into the octagon.

After leaving the UFC, Rousey signed a contract with WWE, where she soon became the Women's Champion. Ronda carried her dominance from the octagon into the squared circle and her star power continued to rise given WWE's global popularity.

Hence, with all of this fame she has a massive following on Instagram with 15.7 million followers.

3. John Cena - 17.9M followers

John Cena is one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time

Without a doubt, John Cena is one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. Cena's meteoric rise started in 2005 when he captured his 1st WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21. Since then, he hasn't looked back.

The former Champion went on to win 16 world titles in the WWE. All this success in the ring has helped him amass a fan following in the millions. On Instagram alone, Cena has 17.9M followers.

It should also be noted that he isn't following anyone on Instagram and posts cryptic images with no captions, leaving the interpretation to his followers.

Although Cena isn't an active WWE superstar anymore, his switch to Hollywood is certainly helping his stock gain notoriety on the global stage.

2. Logan Paul - 23.5M followers

Logan Paul gained a massive fan following prior to joining the WWE

Logan Paul is WWE's latest signing but the man needs no introduction. Logan Paul already had millions of followers before joining WWE.

This is due to his numerous ventures outside the ring. Paul is a social media personality who is a YouTuber, entrepreneur, and even a boxer.

Logan Paul enjoys a fan follower of 23.5M followers, making him one of the most followed superstars on the platform.

1.The Rock - 333M followers

The Rock is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram

The Rock is the most followed person on this list with a massive 333 million followers. Although he is no longer an active WWE superstar, The Rock's Attitude Era days have helped him gain a loyal fan following that has stayed with him through thick and thin.

Another thing that has helped him stay relevant today is his pretty successful transition to Hollywood, where he is enjoying a successful career.

The Rock is just as entertaining on social media as he is with a microphone in hand. His ability to captivate an audience with his personality is one of the many factors that have helped him become one of the most followed celebrities on the platform.

A former WWE writer just compared Roman Reigns' streak to The Undertaker's here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think any WWE superstar will ever overtake The Rock on Instagram? Yes No 5 votes so far