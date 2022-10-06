What happened to Mychel Dillard's daughter? Atlanta entrepreneur issues statement on child's untimely death

Well-known entrepreneur Mychel Dillard revealed the news of her daughter Katara's demise on Wednesday, October 5, stating that she passed away peacefully in her sleep. Dillard disclosed the news on Instagram, and many others shared it. The post mentioned,

"With much love and gratitude from The Dillard Hospitality Group family, it is with a heavy heart that we announced the passing of our beloved Katara "Plum" Dillard. An amazing, care free spirit, filled with life, love, and laughter gained her heavenly wings peacefully while she slept."

Mychel Dillard's daughter: Cause of Death and other details explored

Katara Dillard was reported to be in her 20s at the time of her death. However, the cause of her death was not revealed since her mother's post stated that she died peacefully in her sleep.

According to reports, she was met with an accident while driving. Detailed information about the incident remains unknown, and an investigation is reportedly ongoing. Sources stated that they would perform a postmortem on Katara's body to learn more about the cause of her death.

No one knew anything about Katara's profession at the time of her death. She was born when her mother, Mychel, was only 15 years old. While speaking to Business Insider, Mychel mentioned that Katara was her only child, which helped her grow up quickly. Katara was under foster care when Mychel was obtaining her degree.

Mychel Dillard only wanted to acquire the degree for the sake of her daughter, and a week following her graduation, she was reunited with her daughter. She told Insider that this was something she was looking forward to and had been thinking about for a long time. Mychel also wanted Katara to take over her business in the future.

Everything known about Mychel Dillard

Mychel Dillard is a popular entrepreneur (Image via whoissnoop/Instagram)

Also known as Mychel "Snoop" Dillard, her siblings include two younger brothers. Her parents suffered marital issues when she was a child, and she later relocated to Nashville, Tennessee.

Although she became a mother at 15, this did not stop her from achieving her goals. She joined the Business School at Vanderbilt University and was initially a party promoter, DJ, and rapper. Following graduation in 2005, she was a financial advisor and investor and had a license in real estate.

She started her career in the entertainment industry in 2008 and started a calendar and DVD series, Wet Dymes. The calendar became successful, and a promotional tour for the same was held in metro cities. She also started a talent management group called KRD Media Group, managing local talent along with rappers, models, and rising artists.

Mychel Dillard opened her first night lounge in Nashville, The G-Spot, in 2009. However, she lost around $35,000 in the business. She then started Face-It with her partner in 2010, but this time, her partner cheated her by changing her bank account details and stealing thousands of dollars from her.

She then started a newspaper business, Caught-Up, which became successful. However, things worsened when her business manager started his newspaper in Knoxville and stole Snoop's customers, business model, and money from the company's bank accounts. She later moved to Atlanta and established an entertainment transportation service company called Party Bus Kings in 2012.

In 2014, Mychel Dillard opened The Hookah Hideaway and was the co-owner of Posh Ultra Lounge the following year. She later launched a mobile app called Girl Talk and opened a joint venture with 2 Chainz called Escobar Restaurant and Tapas.

