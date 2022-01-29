What happened to Kettle Gryp co-founder Andy Thomas from 'Shark Tank’?

Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 13 welcomed Kettle Gryp founders Daniel “Dan” Sheppard and Andrew “Andy” Thomas. While their pitch got the deal, the show's end credit left viewers heartbroken and shocked.
Thomas, 47, passed away last month due to cancer. ABC and Shark Tank paid tribute at the end of Episode 13. Shark Lori Greiner took to her Twitter handle to pay tribute to the co-founder.
While people were searching for the reason behind his untimely demise, a local publication named Shawangunk Journal covered the news. A fan shared the report on social media.
It stated that the United States Marine Corps (Ret.) Major Thomas died due to cancer on December 16, 2021, at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. He is survived by his wife and son.
His bio on Kettle Gryp’s site proved he loved flying. It read:
“Andy is Chief Executive Officer of Pangolin Design Group and co-creator of Kettle Gryp®. An aviation enthusiast, Andy spent 20 years as a United States Marine Corps helicopter pilot. Andy has a passion for fitness and travel which is why he has dedicated himself to bringing Kettle Gryp® to you.”
Sheppard and Thomas were school friends
After Thomas retired, he joined Sheppard’s small business, Pangolin Design Group, as the chief executive officer. The high school friends always wanted to create something together, but before that, Thomas worked together.
After multiple business ideas, the duo decided to go with Kettle Gryp. Sheppard drew a sketch on a napkin and Thomas, who is a self-taught graphic designer, used Google 3D design software to get a rough sketch.
Here’s how ‘Shark Tank’ fans reacted to Thomas’ demise
Viewers loved Thomas’ personality on the show and were heartbroken by the news. Here’s how they reacted:
The business was apparently thriving even before they appeared on Shark Tank. Their episode was featured on January 28, Friday, on ABC at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).
The portable weight grip product got a deal from shark Lori Greiner for $300,000 for 15% stake. Apart from Kettle Gryp, the sharks/investors gave a deal to Calm Strips, while the remaining two — The Blowzee and OverEZ Chicken Coops — didn’t get any deals.