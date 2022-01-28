Kettle Gryp on Shark Tank: Cost, where to buy, and all about the founders

Shark Tank season 13 episode 13 is set to air on January 28, 2022. It will showcase interesting business deals, including a company called Kettle Gryp that sells portable dumbbell adapters.

The product is a go-to for all fitness enthusiasts who like to travel with their gym gear. Kettle Gryp was founded by Daniel Sheppard and Andy Thomas, who will appear on Shark Tank to pitch their business to the millionaire sharks.

Kettle Gryp's description on its website reads,

“Kettle Gryp® is a portable dumbbell adapter that turns ordinary dumbbells into dynamic workouts. Perfect for the home gym, traveling fitness enthusiast, or trainer/gym owner with limited space; Kettle Gryp® gives you a full kettlebell workout at a range of weights anywhere you can find a dumbbell.”

Who are Daniel Sheppard and Andy Thomas?

Sheppard is not only the co-founder of the Shark Tank product, but also the president of Pangolin Design Group. According to his bio on the brand’s website, he has been a small business owner based in San Diego since 1998.

Dan also believes in giving back to society, and thus can be seen fundraising or volunteering occasionally for Make-A-Wish. He is a fitness enthusiast who also loves flying paramotors and traveling.

Thomas works at Dan’s Pangolin Design Group as the chief executive officer. His passion for travel and fitness made him dedicate his focus to the creation of Kettle Gryp.

Prior to this, Thomas served as a United States Marine Corps helicopter pilot for 20 years.

Dan and Thomas have been friends since high school and share common interests like traveling and flying. Although they were working together, they decided to start a new venture together. After multiple attempts, they came up with the Kettle Gryp.

Dan made the product sketch on a napkin and Andy, a self-taught graphic designer, created a rough design through Google 3D design software.

How to use Kettle Gryp?

Unlike regular kettlebells, Kettle Gryp is adaptable, affordable, compact, and lightweight. Interested buyers can get the product at $34.95 on the brand’s website or via Amazon.

As per the site, Kettle Gryp should be used following three rules — “Gryp it, Swing it, Pack it.”

When will Shark Tank Episode 13 air?

The thirteenth episode of Shark Tank Season 13 will showcase Kettle Gryp. The founders might get the deal as the product has made its way to the show’s products website called Shark Tank Products.

Shark Kevin O’Leary is seen trying out the product, so he might be the one to make a deal with Kettle Gryp founders.

In addition to him, the other sharks who will grace episode 13 include Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec.

The episode will air on Friday, January 28, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

