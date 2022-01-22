Hicc Away on ‘Shark Tank’: Cost, how it works, and all about the neurosurgeon founder

Shark Tank Episode 12 introduced a useful device called Hicc Away, to cure hiccups. It was founded by neurosurgeon Dr. Ali Seifi, who appeared on the show this Friday.

Dr. Seifi is an associate professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at UT Health San Antonio who also serves as an attending physician. The MD has over 26 years of experience in the medical field.

Seifi invented the product when a lot of his patients suffered from hiccups post operations or treatments for neurological injuries. The hiccups might not sound like a big deal, but they can cause severe damage to patients.

Hicc Away was started as a device only for medical use, but Seifi realized that it would be useful to every household. On the ABC series, Dr. Seifi will not be alone; he will bring his marketing experts Amanda Azarpour and Victor Fehlberg to make his pitch better and stronger.

How does it work?

Hicc Away lets an individual get rid of hiccups instantly. One just has to take a glass of water and put the L-shaped device like a straw and take a sip.

The brand’s site explains the science behind the process. It reads:

“HiccAway instantly relieves hiccups by generating enough pressure while sipping from the device to lower the diaphragm while simultaneously activating the leaf-shaped flap in the throat (The Epiglottis).”

It further adds:

“Doing this stimulates two key nerves (The Phrenic & Vagus Nerves) responsible for the hiccups, allowing the brain to reset and stop the hiccups.”

What is the cost?

Interested buyers can purchase Hicc Away from its brand website where it costs $14, and if bought more than one piece, then each device costs $11. The device is also available on Amazon.

The product has been featured in various publications, including The Guardian, Yahoo!, Business Insider, Kickstarter, The Washington Post, Daily Mail, MSN, Martha Stewart, and WebMD.

When will ‘Shark Tank’ Episode 12 air?

Hicc Away showcased along with three other businesses — Tania Speaks, TA3, and Tristen Ikaika.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 12 mentions Hicc Away. It reads:

"Entrepreneurs from Longmont, Colorado, pitch their convenient tool that helps to combat an annoying problem.”

The episode aired on January 21 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and Kevin O’Leary were the sharks/investors of the evening.

The latest Shark Tank episode also featured Aaron Powell from Season 12 Episode 19, who is the founder of Bunch Bikes. Corcoran has invested in his business, so he appeared to give an update on the progress.

