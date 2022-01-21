Tristen Ikaika on ‘Shark Tank’: Meet the founder known as “Ring King”

Shark Tank Season 13 returns with a new episode featuring multiple business deals this Friday. Tristen Ikaika is one of the brands that will showcase a unique business pitch to the show's investors.

The founder, Tristen Amal Ikaikamaikai’ikaneokalani Persons, a.k.a. Tristen Ikaika, creates an interesting collection of rings. Ever since he launched his online website in 2017, his business has been thriving.

As per his Instagram bio, he is popularly known as “Ring King” among his followers, which currently includes over 79K people.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank episode 12 mentions the ring business. It reads:

“An entrepreneur from Orem, Utah, introduces his lifestyle jewelry brand made from a unique recycled material.”

How did Tristen Ikaika think of making rings?

According to a local online portal, Ikaika got the idea to start his own brand after crafting a ring through a spoon. He took the cutlery from his parents’ house and hand-crafted a piece of jewelry, which was appreciated by his friends and family.

His website sells unisex designs that are also based on themes. Tristen Ikaika’s best selling collection is the SAD BOI ring and its inspiration was drawn from his own life when his father was ill. Due to his health issues, Ikaika used to feel helpless and unhappy, which he has depicted in his collection.

The founder will drop a new collection on the day he appears on Shark Tank.

What is the cost?

The website sells a variety of rings, ranging from $20 to $60. Interested buyers can also pick a spoon design and get it turned into a ring. Most of the products are inspired by Ikaika’s emotions and world travels.

Ikaika has also started a clothing line, which sells hoodies priced at $60.

When will ‘Shark Tank’ Episode 12 air?

Episode 12 of Shark Tank Season 13 is all set to air on Friday, January 21, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

The business deals will be showcased to the millionaire investors known as the sharks of the show. The sharks that will join the upcoming episode include Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran.

They will be seen being mesmerized by the presentation done by Ikaika, as shown in a clip shared on the founder’s Instagram handle. Only time will tell whether he will get the deal or not.

Meanwhile, the ring business will not be the only pitch of the week. The other three ventures are TA3, Tania Speaks and Hicc Away.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider