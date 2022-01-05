Candi on ‘Shark Tank’: Founders, cost and more about the social network platform

After a two-week break, Shark Tank Season 13 returns with a brand new episode this Friday. All set to impress the investors, entrepreneurial couple Keithan and Quiante Hendrick will appear to introduce their business, Candi.

Also known as Meet Candi, the company is a social network platform where common people can live chat or video chat with their favorite celebrities.

The official synopsis of episode 12 mentioned the business as:

“Entrepreneurs from Flossmoor, Illinois, present their online social network that allows fans to have a real connection with their favorite celebrities and influencers.”

Founders launched Candi in December 2019

Quiante and Keithan Hendrick are the founders of Candi who started their business in December 2019, just before the world was hit by COVID-19.

Online calls and chats became a necessity during the pandemic and thus the platform by the Candi founders was appreciated by many.

The first celebrity to join their team was the Grammy-winning singer and actress Mýa. Currently, Candi's website has multiple actors, athletes, celebrity chefs, comedians, models, musicians and influencers listed. Thus, the Hendricks want to expand their reach with the help of Shark Tank investors.

For the founders, the inspiration was an app called Cameo where fans could access personalized videos of their favorite celebrities.

How to use Candi?

Interested people can go to the company’s website, select their favorite celebrity and Candi will help them to get a “meet and greet” session via Zoom call.

Each call lasts five minutes, but the time period can be extended by paying extra money. The price range of the calls go from $30-$100 to over $400, depending on the celebrity’s stardom.

The founders are hoping to get a good deal from the sharks so that they can create an app. So far, the connections are coordinated through Zoom.

All about ‘Shark Tank’ episode 12

Candi will be showcased in Shark Tank episode 12 along with three more business deals — Snactiv, Black Sands and The Smart Tire Company.

The new episode will be graced by sharks Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner. Actor and entrepreneur Kevin Hart will appear on the show this time as a guest shark.

Shark Tank Season 13 episode 12 is all set to be released on ABC on Friday, January 7, at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Danyal Arabi