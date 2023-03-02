What did Travis Scott do? Nightclub DJ video goes viral as rapper is reportedly wanted by police

Travis Scott is reportedly wanted for attacking someone inside Club Nebula in New York on Wednesday, March 1. He left the place after damaging speakers worth $12,000 and a video screen.

The cops revealed in an official statement that Scott was involved in a dispute with a sound engineer. As the dispute escalated, Scott punched the man on the left side of the face.

hy @TheMindOfHY Travis Scott really hasn’t changed an ounce since AstroWorld. Travis Scott really hasn’t changed an ounce since AstroWorld. https://t.co/jzbiHbZM7i

The victim's name has not been revealed, but according to the NYPD's spokesperson, he did not need any medical help.

Eyewitnesses speak about Travis Scott's involvement

Travis Scott was accompanied by Don Toliver at the club and the duo had already performed the previous night at New York's Irving Plaza. Talent booker Dorian Harrington, who convinced Don to organize a party at the club, revealed that he was also present while Scott was performing at Irving and added:

"This is a total misunderstanding, and what I saw on stage doesn't reflect what I read in the news. The music and the night turned out great and everyone left peacefully."

A source for Page Six disclosed that Scott appeared frustrated from the time he entered while another source mentioned that he was intoxicated.

Page Six stated that he was disturbed by the noise, after which the sound engineer lowered it. However, Scott became more frustrated and hit the man in the face. Following the incident, there was a lot of chaos inside the club and while someone was recording Don's performance, Scott snatched away the phone.

Meanwhile, Scott's lawyer Mitchell Schuster has said that no charges will be imposed against Scott and clarified that these are false claims resulting from clickbait and misinformation.

Hollywood Q @hollywoodqd TRAVIS SCOTT IS NOW WANTED BY NYPD AFTER RAGING IN A NIGHT CLUB DESTROYING OVER 12K WORTH OF EQUIPMENT AND PUNCHING A DJ TRAVIS SCOTT IS NOW WANTED BY NYPD AFTER RAGING IN A NIGHT CLUB DESTROYING OVER 12K WORTH OF EQUIPMENT AND PUNCHING A DJ https://t.co/ifo5Gpv0gM

Schuster added that they are in touch with the club and the authorities to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Travis Scott has been involved in other legal issues in the past

Lawsuits were filed against Travis Scott following the incident at the Astroworld Music Festival (Image via Lorne Thomson/Getty Images)

Travis Scott was arrested in 2015 during an event in Lollapalooza on charges of convincing the audience to rush towards the stage without going through a security check. He was again arrested in 2017 on a similar charge stemming from an incident during a performance.

However, his biggest legal issue emerged during the Astroworld Festival crowd crash, which led to the death of ten people and left hundreds injured while they were rushing towards the stage during Scott's performance. The festival was eventually canceled.

A video from the event featured Scott performing, but he reportedly ignored the audience who were requesting him to stop. Concertgoers recorded the incident on video and shared their experiences on social media. Scott was slammed for continuing with his performance despite everything that was happening at the location.

Meanwhile, the rapper claimed that he did everything he could to help the victims and revealed that he did not hear anything while his fans were requesting him to stop. Several lawsuits were filed against Scott, alongside Apple Music and Drake.

Poll : 0 votes