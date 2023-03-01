Why was Peter Thomas arrested? Tammy Rivera niece incident explored as RHOA star faces criminal charges

Peter Thomas’ legal problems have not ended yet, as he has been arrested once again. He has been charged with choking a woman at his restaurant, Bar One. The woman has been identified as Tammy Rivera’s niece, Chanel Williams.

The choking was reportedly the result of a dispute that happened when Williams was sitting inside the restaurant and spotted Thomas in a bad mood, speaking to her friends about the same. Thomas eventually heard about it and was in a frustrated mood as he grabbed Williams by the throat.

Peter Thomas was also arrested in 2019 at Miami International Airport on charges of writing fraudulent checks. The bond details were not revealed at the time, and he responded to the claims by saying that they were false.

He was reportedly on his way to the city for the nightclub opening at Miami Beach, and a day before his arrest, he posted an Instagram video from Jamaica with the caption:

“Making deal with my people, big things coming.”

Peter was involved in another legal issue in 2021 where the IRS froze his bank accounts after a restaurant employee reportedly disclosed that he had a lot of bounced checks on his record and that he had to pay a lot of money to the restaurant.

Peter Thomas is known for his appearances in two reality shows

Peter Thomas is well-known for being featured in The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Atlanta. He was romantically linked to model, reality star, and actress Cynthia Bailey at the time.

He was an entrepreneur and restaurateur at the time and was initially working in the world of hip-hop music in PR and artist management. He was involved in bringing artists like Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre to the music world. He was also the organizer of different events.

Peter launched a restaurant called Bar One in Miami Beach in 2021, and is the owner of another restaurant called Sports One Bar and Lounge in North Carolina.

He is also the author of an autobiographical memoir titled Carry-On Baggage: Our Nonstop Flight with his former wife Cynthia. They tied the knot in 2010 and separated in 2016. The duo are also the parents of two daughters, Porsche and Blaze.

While appearing on The Wendy Williams Show in 2020, Peter was questioned about whether he cheated on Cynthia, but he denied the claims. They first met in 1992, and soon became romantically linked.

According to Peter, his career goals were the reason behind their divorce, and he claimed in another interview in 2016 that Cynthia never supported his ambitions and that The Real Housewives of Atlanta was also a reason why problems cropped up between him and Cynthia.

