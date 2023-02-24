Who is Rob Grant? All about Lana Del Rey's parents as father announces debut album

Lana Del Rey's father Rob Grant's first album, titled Lost at Sea, also featuring a single titled Setting Sail on a Distant Horizon, is all set to be released soon. The album will be released on June 9, 2023, and he announced the same on Instagram with a video.

In the caption, he wrote that he is "thrilled" to announce that his debut album will be released on June 9, and will be available to preorder on Vinyl and CD. He added that he has signed a few copies and that he is looking forward to an interesting year ahead.

The album will be released under Decca Records and Rob stated that Setting Sail on a Distant Horizon will be based on his experience of when he went to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. He said:

"The piano begins slowly and then builds as the sails fill with wind, and the boat begins to heal, leaning into the heavy Atlantic swells."

Rob shared another post featuring a black-and-white picture along with the title of the album written in red color.

According to a press release for the album, Rob Grant is not trained in any musical instrument but he is a flawless artist when he plays piano.

What do we know about Lana Del Rey's parents?

Lana Del Rey was born to Robert England "Rob" Grant Jr. and Patricia Ann "Patty" Hill-Grant. Her siblings include a sister, Caroline "Chuck" Grant, and a brother, Charlie Grant.

Patricia was born on December 23, 1955, in Lake Placid, New York to Madeline Hill and Donald Hill. Patty's father was employed at the American Maize Company as a regional sales manager and Patty completed her graduation from Bradford College, before going to Syracuse University.

Lana Del Rey was born to Robert England Grant Jr. and Patricia Ann "Pat" (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lana has mentioned Patricia in most of her songs like Old Money, Aviation, My Momma, Raise Me Up (Mississippi South), and Black Bathing Suit, among others. The singer has frequently avoided speaking about her mother on most occasions and instead considers AA sponsor Candace Block as her mother. Block has even accompanied Lana on her tours and on various other occasions.

Rob Grant was born on June 16, 1954, in Evanston, IL to Cynthia Grant and Robert Grant Sr. He went to Arizona-based Prescott College. He was a Grey Group executive copywriter. Rob then started to invest in web domains in the 90s and has been a recipient of the Developer of the Year Award at T.R.A.F.F.I.C., a domain conference and event in 2011.

Rob has also been active on social media and has been spotted with his daughter on her tours. Grant has made domain name donations to different organizations.

Rob and Patricia tied the knot in June 1982 and are the parents of three children, including Lana Del Rey. They also have a granddaughter, Phoenix Pickens-Grant.

Lana Del Rey's upcoming album

Lana Del Rey's next album, titled Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is scheduled to release on March 24, 2023.

The album features 16 singles, and the title track alongside another single, A&W, were both released in December 2022. The singles have already received a positive response from critics and audiences.

