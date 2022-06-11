Can Johnny Depp sing? Musical background explored ahead of album release with Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have revealed the details of their collaborative album 18, and shared their first single. Depp surprised everyone by making a guest appearance at Beck’s show in Sheffield last month. They performed covers of songs by John Lennon, Marvin Gaye, and Jimi Hendrix among others. Depp also joined Beck on stage at a few other events while awaiting the verdict of his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The new album, which was recorded over the last three years, is releasing on July 15. Beck said:

“When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”

The album’s first single, This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr, is an original by Depp. Speaking about the track, Jeff Beck said that he had been blown away upon hearing it, and that the song had been the primary reason behind him asking Johnny Depp to make a collaborative album with him. Depp remarked that it was an extraordinary honor to play and write music with someone as talented as Jeff. As per Depp, he now has the privilege of calling Beck his brother.

Depp won his defamation case against Amber Heard last week, and he was awarded $10.35 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for her countersuit against Depp.

Johnny Depp’s experience with music

Johnny Depp has an experience in singing (Image via Steve Helber/Getty Images)

Although Johnny Depp became well-known in Hollywood in the late 1980s, he also started building his music career. His first collaboration was with Rock City Angels, and it was followed by his association with the band P, which he formed with B*tthole Surfers’ Gibby Haynes and Bill Carter. P released their self-titled album in 1995, featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and S*x Pistols’ Steve Jones.

Depp also played guitar for Oasis for the tracks Fade Away and Fade In-Out. He played with Iggy Pop for two decades from 1999, and opened for him as a member of the Kids.

Johnny Depp made guest appearances in his friends’ bands and provided music for most of his movies. It started with 2000’s Chocolat where he contributed three European jazz songs to the soundtrack. This was followed by his contributions to Once Upon a Time in Mexico, The Rum Diary, The Lone Ranger, and Into the Woods.

He then played guitar on Babybird’s 2010 single Unloveable and directed its music video. His musical collaboration with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Paradis was praised as he co-wrote two songs from her album Bliss. He also played guitar for a third one, with the duo covering Serge Gainsbourg’s Ballade de Melody Nelson for a tribute album in 2011.

The Dark Shadows star played guitar and drums for Marilyn Manson’s cover of Carly Simon’s hit You’re So Vain in 2012. They then performed The Beautiful People and Sweet Dreams at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards. He next collaborated with Aerosmith and provided the vocals for Freedom Fighter from the album Music From Another Dimension!

Johnny Depp started his band named Hollywood Vampires, with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, in 2015. They released their self-titled debut album in September of that year. Their second album Rise was released in June 2019.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor revealed a new feature with Jeff Beck and recorded a cover of John Lennon’s Isolation. The duo released a music video where they can be seen performing Isolation onstage during one of their concerts from September 2019.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far