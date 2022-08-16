Who are David Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown? All about Amber Heard's new lawyers from Ballard Spahr as she fires Elaine Bredehoft ahead of appeal

Elaine Charlson Bredehoft has stepped down as Amber Heard's lawyer. The Aquaman star has brought in David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward as her new attorneys. Heard’s spokesman stated:

“When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of Freedom of Speech, we look at the jury’s decision – to paraphrase a famous quote – not ‘as the beginning of the end, but merely the end of the beginning.’ A different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light.”

Meanwhile, Axelrod and Ward stated that they are ready to represent Amber Heard in the appeal since it is a case with important First Amendment implications for each American. They added:

“We’re confident the appellate court will apply the law properly without deference to popularity, reverse the judgment against Ms. Heard, and reaffirm the fundamental principles of Freedom of Speech.”

The reason for Elaine’s exit remains unknown, while Ben Rottenborn will remain the co-counsel.

Everything known about Amber Heard’s new attorneys

David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown are now Amber Heard's new attorneys (Image via jeanniebrichett/Twitter)

Also known as Jay Ward Brown, he has represented news and entertainment companies for a long time. He was initially NAACP’s national defamation counsel and was awarded the NAACP’s Civil Rights Champion Award for his pro bono service and commitment to advancing civil rights and social justice.

Ward was initially a public television journalist and produced or wrote most of the late Fred W. Friendly’s programs related to the Constitution, press, law, and ethics. He was also one of the founding attorneys of the famous First Amendment boutique law firm Levine Sullivan Koch & Schulz in 1997.

Ward has been a clearance counsel for producers of documentaries and TV shows and provides legal vetting of stories for newspapers and magazines.

David L. Axelrod, on the other hand, is an expert in defending his clients in government-facing litigation involving the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice. He is an expert in cases related to fraud, tax evasion, and public corruption.

Axelrod was a former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Supervisory Trial Counsel in Philadelphia and former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

He was also the lead trial counsel at the SEC and directed all aspects of litigation and complex, multi-agency investigations into alleged securities law violations.

He is also the Practice Leader of SEC’S Securities Enforcement and Corporate Governance Litigation Group. He has represented his clients in security-related disputes and charges by federal and state agencies. He defended organizations and professionals in cases related to public corruption and violations of federal and state laws.

Amber Heard appealing the verdict

Johnny Depp emerged victorious during the defamation trial on June 1, 2022, and received around $10 million in damages. Amber Heard also won one of her countersuit claims and received $2 million.

Although Heard requested a mistrial, it was rejected and Depp’s team decided to appeal Heard’s countersuit verdict. Speaking about moving forward with the appeal, Heard’s spokesperson said that the court made errors that did not lead to a fair verdict.

Depp’s spokesperson also stated that the jury examined the evidence presented during the trial and gave a clear and unanimous verdict that Heard defamed Depp. The spokesperson also stated that they are confident in their case and the verdict will stand.

