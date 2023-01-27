Who is Jordan Tristan Walker? Pfizer Project Veritas COVID mutation video scandal explained 

A video of Jordan Tristan Walker, Pfizer Director of Research and Development- Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning, discussing the mutation of COVID-19 virus recently went viral on social media.

In the alleged undercover clip, released by Project Veritas, Walker could be seen speaking to an unidentified reporter about the possibility of Pfizer considering mutating the COVID-19 virus. The interviewer could be heard asking:

“So, Pfizer ultimately is thinking about mutating COVID?”

In response, Walker said the information is to be kept away from the public:

“Well that is not what we say to the public, no. Don’t tell anyone this by the way, you have to promise you won’t tell anyone.”

The interviewee added that Pfizer allegedly considered mutating the virus themselves to develop new vaccines to treat them.

“We’re exploring, like, you know how the virus keeps mutating? Well, one of the things we're exploring is like, why don't we just mutate it ourselves, so we could focus on, create, preemptively develop new vaccines, right?”

"Don't tell anyone this...There is a risk...have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something...the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."



#DirectedEvolution BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines"Don't tell anyone this...There is a risk...have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something...the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest." BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines"Don't tell anyone this...There is a risk...have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something...the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."#DirectedEvolution https://t.co/xaRvlD5qTo

The Project Veritas video of Jordan Tristan Walker’s interview garnered over 15 million views, 69K retweets, 13K quote retweets and 132K likes. The footage also sparked major speculation online, with many social media users claiming that Pfizer actively conducted the experiments for their own research purposes.

What is known about Jordan Tristan Walker?

Jordan Tristan Walker is reportedly the Director of Research and Development - Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning at Pfizer. He recently made news after an undercover video of him discussing the mutation of COVID-19 virus was released by Project Veritas.

Walker reportedly does not have any public social media presence or digital footprint. According to Twitter commentator Ian Miles Cheong, the sole LinkedIn profile connected to Walker was also deleted. However, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe confirmed his credentials.

Solana Gold Co. @climatebeat jordan tristan walker is still indexed on DuckDuckGo but the LinkedIn page is scrubbed jordan tristan walker is still indexed on DuckDuckGo but the LinkedIn page is scrubbed https://t.co/o2lPP1v7KR

O’Keefe confirmed that Project Veritas obtained internal Pfizer documents that verified Jordan Tristan Walker as Pfizer Director, Research & Development Strategic Operations.

The documents also alleged that Walker graduated from Yale University in 2013 and earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.

Rixter | #AllLivesMatter @GoRixter Google has no idea who Pfizer's Jordan Tristan Walker is? Isn't that strange for the World's biggest search engine? Google has no idea who Pfizer's Jordan Tristan Walker is? Isn't that strange for the World's biggest search engine? https://t.co/kfl8CM3hlo

Reports suggest that published studies during Walker’s time at Texas’ Southwestern University and information about his internship at Tufts Medical Center are present online. Jordon Tristan Walker is also listed as having attended the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School on at least three websites.

Portals such as US News and Doximity describe Walker as an MD with a concentration in urology. However, none of these websites have a photo of the Pfizer director. His personal information also remains unavailable.

A closer look at the Jordan Tristan Walker COVID mutation video controversy

Pfizer executive Jordan Tristan Walker's COVID-19 mutation video went viral online (Image via Project Veritas/YouTube)

On January 26, Project Veritas published a video of senior Pfizer employee Jordan Tristan Walker discussing the mutation of COVID-19 virus with an unknown interviewer.

The video allegedly showed Walker discussing Pfizer’s alleged plans to mutate the COVID-19 virus in order to create new future vaccines and prompting directed evolution.

He could also be seen talking about the risks associated with the experiment, saying:

“If we're going to do that though there's a risk of like, as you could imagine, no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f***ing viruses.”

Walker shared that the company is also doubtful about their future move:

“So, we're like, 'Do we want to do this?' So that's like one of the things we're considering, for like, the future, like maybe we can like, create new versions of the vaccines and things like that… It was like, we're going to consider that with more discussions. That exactly, actually. We're like: ‘Wait a minute, like, people won't like that.’”

The clip then cuts to Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe confirming that Pfizer is allegedly having an internal discussion about the possibility of mutating the COVID virus themselves, “in order to tailor a vaccine to sell to the public.”

In the next video, the reporter can be heard asking Jordan Tristan Walker about when Pfizer will implement the mutation of all these viruses. In response, the latter could be heard saying:

“I don't know, it depends on how the experiments work out because this is just like, something we're trying, right?”

In another clip, Walker can be seen denying the interviewer’s comparison of the mutation experiment to “gain-of-function”:

“I don't know, it's a little bit different. I think it's different. It's like this, it's definitely not gain-of-function.”

Allan Jason Webber @AllanJasonWebb2 Jordan Tristan Walker, Pfizer’s Dir. of R&D, Strategic Operations & mRNA Scientific Planning ADMITTING that Pfizer has plans to MANIPULATE VIRUSES THEMSELVES (to create “variants”) so that they can PREEMPTIVELY DEVELOP VACCINES. This man, is bereft of conscience. Jordan Tristan Walker, Pfizer’s Dir. of R&D, Strategic Operations & mRNA Scientific Planning ADMITTING that Pfizer has plans to MANIPULATE VIRUSES THEMSELVES (to create “variants”) so that they can PREEMPTIVELY DEVELOP VACCINES. This man, is bereft of conscience. https://t.co/tJQ2u0sY9n

As per Newsweek, Nature describes “gain-of-function” as mutations that give a gene, RNA or protein “new abilities or expression patterns.”

Walker then continues:

“We're not supposed to do gain-of-function with the viruses. They'd rather we not but we do these selected structure mutations to try to see if we can make them more potent.”

He further added that research on virus mutations is ongoing but mentioned that he hopes there are no new virus outbreaks:

“So, there is research ongoing about that. I don't know how that's going to work. There better not be more outbreaks because, Jesus Christ.”

When the interviewer asks Jordan Tristan Walker about further developments in the virus mutation process, the latter replies:

“Well, they're still kinds of conducting the experiments on it but it seems like from what I've heard, they're kind of optimizing it, but they're going slow cause everyone's very cautious, like, you know, obviously they don't want to accelerate it too much.”

He also noted that the authorities are focussing on “exploratory thing” because they don’t want to advertise that they are “figuring out future mutations.”

Despite the viral nature of the clip, it is not known if the “virus” being discussed in the video is related to COVID-19 due to multiple footage being edited together to appear as a single video.

Although O’Keefe claimed that Jordan Tristan Walker made it seem like the experiment went beyond theoretical discussions, the exact nature of the experiment remains unclear in the video.

