What happened to Jessica Robb? CTV reporter sparks vaccine fears after suffering medical emergency live on air

Canadian journalist Jessica Robb sparked vaccine fears after she suffered a medical emergency while reporting live on television.

On Sunday, January 8, Robb was reporting on the location for the Canada-based news channel, CTV, when in the middle of a conversation with anchor Nahreman Issa, she began to slur and repeat words on the live broadcast.

In the footage that went viral over the internet, Jessica Robb can be seen going blank on words and struggling to speak. At one point, she can also be seen looking lost and losing her balance.

Before the cameraperson cut the broadcast from Robb to Issa reporting from the news studio, the young journalist could be seen almost collapsing as she lost stability.

Twitter reactions on Jessica Robb's physical health

After Jessica Robb's video reporting from a location in Canada went viral, Twitter was left concerned.

In the clip, Robb reported news before her physical health started deteriorating on live television. Before the camera shot jumped to the studio, Jessica said:

"Sorry Nahreman. I'm, I'm, I'm not feeling very well right now, and I'm about to just..."

She was then interrupted by Issa, who stated:

"Okay, we'll come back to you and we'll make sure that Jessica, you are doing okay."

Issa also stated that she will update the viewers about Jessica's health and that she was not alone at the location of reporting.

After her footage went viral, several Twitter users were left concerned about Jessica Robb's physical health and linked it to vaccine-related issues. Many pointed out that Robb's tweets were suddenly protected after she seemingly collapsed on live television. The young anchor had recently updated on her Twitter that she had taken three doses of the Covid vaccine.

Some users also slammed the channel for trying to hide her condition from the public.

She has since tweeted that she is fine and previously shared in April 2022 that she was "feeling very lucky to be vaxxed x3."



After Robb almost collapsed on live television (before her account went private), she updated her well-wishers about her health condition on the social media platform.

Screenshot of Jessica Robb's tweet about her health.

Robb stated that she was okay and thanked the studio reporter, her cameraman, and people who reached out to her, concerned about her health.

The channel also tweeted an update about her health but gave no details about her condition.

Brief background on Jessica Robb's career

According to her bio on CTV News, Robb is a native of Edmonton and is passionate about her career, reporting stories from her hometown.

She graduated from MacEwan University with a degree in Communications and a major in Journalism in June 2019. She began working as a reporter in the summer of that same year.

Aside from being a reporter, Jessica is a soccer player, a runner, and an amateur guitar player.

