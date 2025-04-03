GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations are spread all over Los Santos and Blaine County. Rockstar Games makes this collectible available occasionally, and the fact that you can temporarily transform into an animal, bird, or sea creature upon consuming a Peyote Plant makes it very unique. They are quite small and blend in the environment very well, so finding one can be tough.

Nevertheless, those needing help can use this article to discover all GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations.

All GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations and other things to know about the collectible

Here's what a GTA Online Peyote Plant looks like (Image via Rockstar Games || X/@TezFunz2)

There are a total of 76 Peyote Plants in GTA 5 Online; some on land, and others underwater. Eating a land Peyote Plant will transform you into an animal or bird, and an underwater one will turn you into a type of fish.

Get close to a Peyote Plant and press the prompted button to eat it. An eaten plant respawns at its respective location after 24 in-game hours (48 minutes in real life).

This article mentions all land Peyote Plant locations first, followed by all underwater ones. Here are all 52 land Peyote Plant locations in GTA 5 Online:

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations #1 and #2

GTA Online Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These Peyote Plants are in Paleto Bay, in the northern part of the map.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations #3 and #4

GTA Online Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These Peyote Plants are also in the map's northern end, close to Paleto Bay.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations #5, #6 and #7

GTA Online Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These GTA 5 Peyote Plants are around Mount Gordo, also in the north.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations #8 and #9

GTA Online Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The plants are in the Raton Canyon region, north-west part of the map.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants location #10

GTA Online Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This Peyote Plant location is in Paleto Forest, a little further up Raton Canyon.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations #11 and #12

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These GTA Online Peyote Plants are near Alamo Sea, in the map's northern region.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations #13 and #14

GTA 5 Peyote Plants' locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These GTA 5 Peyote Plants are close to the Sandy Shores airstrip, a little below Alamo Sea.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants location #15

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This plant is at the southern end of Alamo Sea.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant location #16

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This plant can be found just above Alamo Sea.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants location #17

GTA Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This Peyote Plant can be found a little further down south of Alamo Sea.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations #18 and #19

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These GTA Online Peyote Plants are around Fort Zancudo, in the western part of the map.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations #20 and #21

GTA Online Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These plants are located in and around Tongva Hills

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations #22, #23 and #24

GTA 5 Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These three GTA Online Peyote Plant locations are in the central part of the map.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant location #25

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This Peyote Plant is in the Davis Quartz quarry.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant location #26

GTA 5 Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This GTA 5 Peyote Plant is near the Palmer-Taylor Power Station.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations #27 and #28

GTA Online Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These plants are in and around Vinewood Hills, Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations #29 and #30

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These Peyote Plant locations are close to the Diamond Casino and Resort. Rockstar Games puts a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle here on offer every week.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations #31, #32 and 33

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These three Peyote Plants are in the Mirror Park and Vespucci Blvd region.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations #34 and #35

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These GTA Peyote Plant locations are in Vinewood Blvd.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations #36 and #37

GTA Online Peyote Plants' locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These plants can be found around Dorset Drive, northern Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations #38 and #39

GTA 5 Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These plants are located in west Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations #40 and #41

GTA Online Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations are in southern Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant location #42

GTA Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This Peyote Plant is in Downtown, Legion Square.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant location #43

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This 5 Peyote Plant is in Palomino Avenue, west Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant location #44

GTA Online Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant is located in La Puerta, south Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant location #45

GTA Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant is near Grove Street, south Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant location #46

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This GTA Online Peyote Plant location is in east Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations #47 and #48

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These GTA Online Peyote Plants are in Del Perro, southwest Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants location #49

GTA Online Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This Peyote Plant can be found in Chumash, a little bit over the last location.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant location #50

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This plant is located in the Palomino Highlands at the southwestern corner of the map.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants location #51

GTA Online Peyote Plant locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This GTA Peyote Plant is in the southern end of the map.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant location #52

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations on land (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The final land Peyote Plant is on an island just off the western coast in Palomino Highlands.

The following images depict all 24 underwater Peyote Plant locations in GTA 5 Online:

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants locations #1 and #2

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations underwater (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These underwater GTA Online Peyote Plants are at the southern end of the map.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant location #3

GTA Online Peyote Plant locations underwater (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This GTA Peyote Plant location is a little bit to the left of the previous one.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations #4 and #5

GTA Online Peyote Plant locations underwater (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These underwater GTA 5 Peyote Plant locations are just above the previous two.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations #6 and #7

GTA Peyote Plant locations underwater (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These GTA Online Peyote Plants are in the western region of Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations #8 and #9

GTA Online Peyote Plant locations underwater (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These underwater Peyote Plants are along the Del Perro Beach to Chumash stretch.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations #10 and #11

GTA Peyote Plants' locations underwater (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These plants are along the western coast of the map.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations #12 and #13

GTA 5 Peyote Plant locations underwater (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These underwater Peyote Plants are along the map's northwestern coast.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations #14 and #15

GTA Peyote Plants' locations underwater (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These Peyote Plants can be found at the northern tip of the map.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants location #16

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations underwater (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This underwater GTA Online Peyote Plant is along the map's northern coast.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant location #17

GTA 5 Peyote Plant locations underwater (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This plant can be found off the map's northeastern coast.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants location #18

GTA Online Peyote Plants' locations underwater (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This Peyote Plant can be found off the Catfish View coast, also on the west.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant location #19

GTA 5 Peyote Plant locations underwater (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This underwater GTA Peyote Plant is located off the map's mid-western coast.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants location #20

GTA Peyote Plants locations underwater (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This underwater Peyote Plant's location falls a bit below the Palmer-Taylor Power Station.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant location #21

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations underwater (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This underwater plant is off Los Santos' western coast a bit over Palomino Highlands.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants location #22

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plant locations underwater (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This GTA Peyote Plant location is just off the El Burro Blvd coast, south-west Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants locations #23 and #24

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants' locations underwater (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These two GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants are in the Alamo Sea.

GTA 5 Online Peyote Plants: Rewards

There is no cash reward for eating a Peyote Plant, but 5,000 RP is rewarded after you are done playing as the transformed creature. These plants can be consumed in any order.

Note that not all land Peyote Plants will be on the ground. Some can be in pots and on buildings, too.

As of this writing (April 3, 2025), Peyote Plants have been added back as part of a GTA Online weekly update and will be available through April 9.

In addition, this weekly update has introduced bonuses on Madrazo Hits and made Pfister Comet S2 the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle.

