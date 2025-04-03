GTA Online weekly update (April 3-9, 2025)

A new month has arrived, and Rockstar Games released a new GTA Online weekly update. This time, it’s all about racing with HSW upgrades, as HSW races now give 3x bonuses till April 9, 2025. Peyote Plants are back, and one can claim a Sasquatch Outfit by playing the game anytime this week. Moreover, Madrazo is determined to eliminate his enemies as he's giving double rewards to anyone willing to help him.
Furthermore, a new Featured Series has debuted in the game, allowing players to earn 2x cash and RP on a selection of returning modes. Nightclub owners can also enjoy certain double bonuses for the next couple of days. Moreover, car collections can rejoice as there is a 30% discount on some of the best rides in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
The new GTA Online weekly update is all about earning double bonuses (April 3-9, 2025)
New content (Featured Series):
- Missile Base - Trading Places
- Diamond Entourage
- Bunker - Juggernaut and Kill Quota
- Resurrection VII
- Every Bullet Counts I
- Cross the Line I
Returning content:
- Peyote Plants
2x Cash and RP:
- Featured Series
- Madrazo Hits
3x Cash and RP:
- HSW Races (with HSW cars and vehicles)
2x boost:
- Popularity via Nightclub Management missions
- Nightclub Warehouse Goods Management Missions
Log-in reward:
- Sasquatch Outfit
FIB Priority File:
The offer to claim $3,000,000 in the game is still available for those who haven’t claimed it.
List of all cars and vehicles to acquire in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (April 3-9, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:
- Dinka Jester Racecar
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT
- Vapid Hustler
- Benefactor Feltzer
- LCC Avarus
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Vapid Aleutian
- Übermacht Niobe
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):
LSCM Prize Ride:
- Pegassi Zorusso
Premium Test Ride:
- Grotti Brioso R/A HSW
Test Track Vehicle this week:
- Pfister 811
- Vapid Blade
- Hijak Ruston
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:
- Benefactor SM722 (The Gangbanger Robbery)
- Obey Omnis (The Podium Robbery)
- Lampadati Casco (The McTony Robbery)
The GTA Online LS Tags are still available and give players an opportunity to earn extra cash and RP every day.
Discounts to check in the new GTA Online weekly update (April 3-9, 2025)
100% off (FREE):
30% off:
- Pfister Comet S2
- Pegassi Zorusso
- Ocelot XA-21
- Lampadati Cinquemila
- Declasse Tahoma Coupé
- Vapid Dominator GT
- Pegassi Toros
- Gallivanter Baller ST-D
- Penaud La Coureuse
- Übermacht Niobe
- Grotti Turismo Omaggio
- Nightclubs (check Nightclub guide)
- Railgun – Gun Van
Players can still go on a Shipwreck hunt every day and earn additional bonuses every day.
Other related Grand Theft Auto news and content you should check out:
- GTA 5 Enhanced vs Legacy
- Rockstar quietly fixed an issue with Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced on PC: Report
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Online is coming to Xbox PC Game Pass later this month, it's claimed
- Did Rockstar release Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?
- Top 5 Chevrolet-like cars in Grand Theft Auto Online, ranked