GTA Online weekly update (April 3-9, 2025)

A new month has arrived, and Rockstar Games released a new GTA Online weekly update. This time, it’s all about racing with HSW upgrades, as HSW races now give 3x bonuses till April 9, 2025. Peyote Plants are back, and one can claim a Sasquatch Outfit by playing the game anytime this week. Moreover, Madrazo is determined to eliminate his enemies as he's giving double rewards to anyone willing to help him.

Ad

Furthermore, a new Featured Series has debuted in the game, allowing players to earn 2x cash and RP on a selection of returning modes. Nightclub owners can also enjoy certain double bonuses for the next couple of days. Moreover, car collections can rejoice as there is a 30% discount on some of the best rides in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The new GTA Online weekly update is all about earning double bonuses (April 3-9, 2025)

Ad

Trending

New content (Featured Series):

Missile Base - Trading Places

Diamond Entourage

Bunker - Juggernaut and Kill Quota

Resurrection VII

Every Bullet Counts I

Cross the Line I

Returning content:

Peyote Plants

2x Cash and RP:

Featured Series

Madrazo Hits

3x Cash and RP:

HSW Races (with HSW cars and vehicles)

2x boost:

Popularity via Nightclub Management missions

Nightclub Warehouse Goods Management Missions

Log-in reward:

Sasquatch Outfit

FIB Priority File:

The offer to claim $3,000,000 in the game is still available for those who haven’t claimed it.

Ad

List of all cars and vehicles to acquire in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (April 3-9, 2025)

Ad

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:

Dinka Jester Racecar

Dewbauchee Rapid GT

Vapid Hustler

Benefactor Feltzer

LCC Avarus

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Vapid Aleutian

Übermacht Niobe

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

LSCM Prize Ride:

Pegassi Zorusso

Premium Test Ride:

Grotti Brioso R/A HSW

Test Track Vehicle this week:

Pfister 811

Vapid Blade

Hijak Ruston

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

The GTA Online LS Tags are still available and give players an opportunity to earn extra cash and RP every day.

Ad

Discounts to check in the new GTA Online weekly update (April 3-9, 2025)

Ad

100% off (FREE):

30% off:

Pfister Comet S2

Pegassi Zorusso

Ocelot XA-21

Lampadati Cinquemila

Declasse Tahoma Coupé

Vapid Dominator GT

Pegassi Toros

Gallivanter Baller ST-D

Penaud La Coureuse

Übermacht Niobe

Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Nightclubs (check Nightclub guide)

Railgun – Gun Van

Players can still go on a Shipwreck hunt every day and earn additional bonuses every day.

Other related Grand Theft Auto news and content you should check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback