  • GTA
  • GTA Online weekly update (April 3-9, 2025)

GTA Online weekly update (April 3-9, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Apr 03, 2025 09:44 GMT
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for April 3-9, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for April 3-9, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

A new month has arrived, and Rockstar Games released a new GTA Online weekly update. This time, it’s all about racing with HSW upgrades, as HSW races now give 3x bonuses till April 9, 2025. Peyote Plants are back, and one can claim a Sasquatch Outfit by playing the game anytime this week. Moreover, Madrazo is determined to eliminate his enemies as he's giving double rewards to anyone willing to help him.

Furthermore, a new Featured Series has debuted in the game, allowing players to earn 2x cash and RP on a selection of returning modes. Nightclub owners can also enjoy certain double bonuses for the next couple of days. Moreover, car collections can rejoice as there is a 30% discount on some of the best rides in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The new GTA Online weekly update is all about earning double bonuses (April 3-9, 2025)

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

New content (Featured Series):

  • Missile Base - Trading Places
  • Diamond Entourage
  • Bunker - Juggernaut and Kill Quota
  • Resurrection VII
  • Every Bullet Counts I
  • Cross the Line I

Returning content:

  • Peyote Plants

2x Cash and RP:

3x Cash and RP:

2x boost:

  • Popularity via Nightclub Management missions
  • Nightclub Warehouse Goods Management Missions

Log-in reward:

  • Sasquatch Outfit

FIB Priority File:

The offer to claim $3,000,000 in the game is still available for those who haven’t claimed it.

List of all cars and vehicles to acquire in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (April 3-9, 2025)

youtube-cover
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:

  • Dinka Jester Racecar
  • Dewbauchee Rapid GT
  • Vapid Hustler
  • Benefactor Feltzer
  • LCC Avarus

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

LSCM Prize Ride:

  • Pegassi Zorusso

Premium Test Ride:

  • Grotti Brioso R/A HSW

Test Track Vehicle this week:

  • Pfister 811
  • Vapid Blade
  • Hijak Ruston

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

The GTA Online LS Tags are still available and give players an opportunity to earn extra cash and RP every day.

Discounts to check in the new GTA Online weekly update (April 3-9, 2025)

youtube-cover
100% off (FREE):

30% off:

  • Pfister Comet S2
  • Pegassi Zorusso
  • Ocelot XA-21
  • Lampadati Cinquemila
  • Declasse Tahoma Coupé
  • Vapid Dominator GT
  • Pegassi Toros
  • Gallivanter Baller ST-D
  • Penaud La Coureuse
  • Übermacht Niobe
  • Grotti Turismo Omaggio
  • Nightclubs (check Nightclub guide)
  • Railgun – Gun Van

Players can still go on a Shipwreck hunt every day and earn additional bonuses every day.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
