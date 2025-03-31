Top 5 Chevrolet-like cars in GTA Online, ranked (March 2025)

GTA Online features hundreds of cars in its never-ending catalog of vehicles, each inspired by different real-world rides from some of the best automakers. One renowned brand is Chevrolet. There are several vehicles in the game seemingly based on the American automobile division. While Declasse generally makes Chevrolet-like cars, Invetero has some under its name.

Ad

Let’s look at five of the best cars in GTA Online inspired by Chevrolet as of March 2025.

Note: The cars are picked by the writer as per their own analysis and opinion. The list doesn’t include any HSW vehicles to keep it relevant for all players.

Vigero ZX Convertible, Coquette D5, and more top Chevrolet-like cars in GTA Online (ranked according to their top speeds)

5) Declasse Draugur (111.75 mph)

Ad

Trending

A promotional picture used for the Declasse Draugur in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Declasse Draugur is an off-road car available for GTA Online players. Debuting in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises update, it has seemingly taken inspiration from the Chevrolet Off-Road Concept.

Ad

In terms of performance, the Draugur performs well for an off-roader. It has a top speed of 111.75 mph (179.84 km/h) and can complete a lap in 1:02.095. Its high torque and ground clearance, combined with its decent performance, make it one of the best cars in the game.

Players can buy the Declasse Draugur from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,870,000/ $1,402,500.

Also check: 5 best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week (March 31 to April 3, 2025)

Ad

4) Invetero Coquette Classic (118.25 mph)

A still of the Invetero Coquette Classic in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games // GTAWiki)

The Invetero Coquette Classic is a two-seater classic sports car seemingly inspired by the Chevrolet Corvette C2. It debuted in Los Santos with the 2014 The San Andreas Flight School Update.

Ad

What makes the Coquette Classic stand out is its performance. Despite being a classic car, it can hit a top speed of 118.25 mph (190.30 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:10.671. While its handling can be challenging for some, its durability deserves praise.

The Coquette Classic can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $665,000.

Also check: 10 best ways to make money in GTA Online

3) Vigero ZX Convertible (125.00 mph)

Ad

The Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible is a two-seater convertible ride popular among muscle car enthusiasts. It closely resembles the real-life 2016-2018 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible, making it stand out from most other rides.

In terms of performance, the Vigero ZX Convertible can reach a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.299 without any HSW upgrades. Its sheer performance makes it one of the top Chevrolet-like cars in GTA Online.

Ad

Players can acquire it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $2,295,000.

Also check: 5 best things to buy in the latest weekly update (March 29-April 3, 2025)

2) Invetero Coquette D10 (130.50 mph)

Ad

The Invetero Coquette D10 is considered one of the best-performing sports cars in GTA Online, and for good reason. It can attain a top speed of 130.50 mph (210.02 km/h) and complete a lap in just 1:03.797.

The Chevrolet Corvette C8-based sports car also has excellent crash deformation, making it the ideal getaway car. Although a cop variant – Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit – exists in the game, the standard variant has more customization options.

Ad

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,510,000.

1) Invetero Coquette D5 (130.75 mph)

Ad

The Invetero Coquette D5 is the newest addition to GTA Online’s catalog of vehicles. Debuting earlier this year as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC, it has seemingly taken design cues from the Chevrolet Corvette C6.

In terms of performance, the Coquette D5 can reach a top speed of 130.75 mph (210.42 km/h), making it the fastest Chevrolet-based car in the game. It can also complete one lap in just 1:00.861, thanks to its incredible acceleration.

Ad

Players can buy the Invetero Coquette D5 from Legendary Motorsport for $1,730,000.

All of the cars listed in this article closely resemble a Chevrolet in terms of drivability. While choosing a ride depends on one’s preference, these vehicles are worth checking out in 2025.

Other Grand Theft Auto content you may like to read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback