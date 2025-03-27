  • home icon
  Air Freight Cargo in GTA 5 Online: How to start the business, and more

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 27, 2025
A brief about the Air Freight Cargo in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Air Freight Cargo in GTA 5 Online, known as the smuggling business, is directly linked with the Hangar. It is one of the ways players can earn money in the virtual world of Los Santos. While it has been available in the game since 2017’s Smuggler’s Run update, not all players will be familiar with what exactly it is or how to start it.

That said, this article aims to guide players on everything important about the Air Freight Cargo in GTA 5 Online.

Air Freight Cargo in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know

Rockstar Games released the GTA Online Air Freight Cargo business on August 29, 2017, and made it a necessary feature for players who love to fly. Not only does it provide a good amount of money, but it also unlocks trade prices for certain aircraft in the game. Here’s everything important one must know about it in 2025:

1) How to start an Air Freight Cargo business in GTA 5 Online in 2025?

youtube-cover
To access the Air Freight Cargo in GTA 5 Online, players first need to own a Hangar. While it’s 2025 and most players may already own one by now, those without a Hangar can follow the below-mentioned steps:

  1. Go to the Maze Bank Foreclosures website from the in-game internet.
  2. Select the Hangars filter from the top right corner.
  3. Choose any of the available Hangar locations.
  4. Buy one.

There are five different locations to choose from for the property, each available for a different amount:

  • LSIA Hangar A17 ($1,200,000)
  • LSIA Hangar 1 ($1,525,000)
  • Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 ($2,650,000)
  • Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497 ($2,085,000)
  • Fort Zancudo Hangar A2 ($3,250,000)

The Hangar gives players access to the Free Trade Shipping Co., a secure website. This is where one can start and run their smuggling business.

Also Check: GTA Online Hangar guide

2) Air Freight Cargo in GTA 5 Online: How exactly does it work?

youtube-cover
Like the Special Cargo business in GTA 5 Online, this one also requires players to source different materials via cargo source missions, and then sell them via Air Freight Cargo missions.

Source missions are also important for unlocking trade prices for the following:

  • Nagasaki Ultralight
  • Western Company Rogue
  • Buckingham Alpha-Z1
  • Nagasaki Havok
  • LF-22 Starling
  • V-65 Molotok
  • Mammoth Tula
  • RM-10 Bombushka
  • Buckingham Howard NX-25
  • Mammoth Mogul
  • Buckingham Pyro
  • Western Company Seabreeze
  • FH-1 Hunter
  • P-45 Nokota

Also Check: RO-86 Alkonost

Rockstar occasionally gives a payout boost to the business, allowing players to earn millions with it. If players love to fly, this one is definitely worth checking out.

