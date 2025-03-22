RO-86 Alkonost in GTA 5 Online: Price, performance, and more

Despite the availability of numerous vehicles in GTA 5 Online, the RO-86 Alkonost often receives major attention from the Grand That Auto community. It is a strategic bomber that Rockstar Games added in 2020 as part of the popular Cayo Perico Heist DLC update. Fast forward to 2025 when Hangars are once again worth buying, the aircraft is useable and worth adding to your collection.

Ad

This article will help players learn everything about the RO-86 Alkonost in GTA 5 Online, including its top speed, performance, and more.

RO-86 Alkonost in GTA 5 Online: Everything to know in 2025

This GTA Online aircraft was released on December 15th, 2020, a time when Rockstar used to add unique vehicles to the game, with this aircraft being one of them. Here’s everything to know about it in 2025:

Ad

Trending

1) RO-86 Alkonost: Design inspiration

Ad

The GTA 5 Online plane highly resembles the real-life American Rockwell B-1 Lancer as well as the Russian Tupolev Tu-160. Its design seems like a fusion between the two aircrafts as evidenced by its large profile and other characteristics.

Moreover, the large fuselage of the aircraft, along with the sharp nose, makes it quite similar to other vehicles in the game like the Volatol and RM-10 Bombushka.

Rockstar even made two special liveries for the aircraft that are seemingly inspired by the digital camo of the Sukhoi Su-57 Felon:

Ad

Naval Camo

Night Flight Camo

2) RO-86 Alkonost: Performance

Ad

The aircraft runs on four turbofan engines, most probably with afterburners. According to in-game files, it possesses a top speed of 174.92 mph (281.50 km/h). However, its real top speed is slightly lower.

According to Broughy1322, it can go up to a maximum speed of 167.50 mph (269.56 km/h) and complete a lap in 0:53.981. While the performance is average, the best thing about the aircraft is its automatic stealth mode.

Players can fly it at a considerable height and it will remain invisible from radars. For instance, it can escape detections from radars even while flying above 500 meters/1,640 feet from land.

Ad

Apart from the three different countermeasures, including Flare and Chaff, players can install four different types of bombs to rain hell on enemies on the ground:

Cluster

Gas

Incendiary

Explosive

Also Check: Rockstar revises patch notes of the latest GTA 5 Enhanced update

3) Price

Ad

Players can buy the aircraft from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for $4,350,000 or a trade price of $3,262,500. Rockstar occasionally offers discounts on the aircraft as part of GTA Online weekly updates, lowering its price even further.

Final verdict:

If you like to fly or collect big planes, the RO-86 Alkonost is still a great choice in 2025.

Also Check: Grotti GT500

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback