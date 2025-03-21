Rockstar revises patch notes of the latest GTA 5 Enhanced update

  • home icon
By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 21, 2025 18:30 GMT
A brief report on Rockstar Games revising patch notes of the latest GTA 5 Enhanced update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has released multiple GTA 5 Enhanced updates since the game’s launch earlier this month. Despite adding new content for PC gamers, the new version was found to have several bugs and glitches, making the post-launch updates more important than ever before. A total of five patches have been released for the title, the latest one released two days ago on March 19, 2025.

While Rockstar Games revealed the patch notes of the GTA 5 Enhanced update, it didn’t reveal much about what’s all been changed or fixed. Surprisingly, in a rare move, the developers have now updated the page with more information. Let’s quickly learn about all of the new changes that the game recently received.

GTA 5 Enhanced update’s patch notes now include fixes for Oscar Guzman Flies Again challenge

A screenshot of the previously available patch notes for the latest update (Image via Rockstar Games)
A screenshot of the previously available patch notes for the latest update (Image via Rockstar Games)

The above is a screenshot of the patch notes previously mentioned on the Rockstar Games Support page for the latest GTA 5 Enhanced update. As can be noted, it only said that the new patch included general fixes for security and stability in the PC game.

also-read-trending Trending

However, the new patch notes of the GTA 5 Enhanced update include other things as well, most notably, a challenge related to the Oscar Guzman Flies Again content.

Here are the complete patch notes for the latest patch:

  • General fixes for the game’s security and stability.
  • It fixed an issue due to which players were receiving the alert, Unavailable – Ineligible Prop, when trying to save a created Race event containing the police barrier.
  • It fixed an issue due to which non-leader players were not able to complete the Oscar Guzman Flies Again – Tier 1 Challenge.
  • It fixed an issue due to which some players were being charged while claiming the free Karin S95 Migration reward.
It’s unclear at the moment if this fixes the GTA Online Account Migration issue that some players experienced after the game’s release. Fans can expect more updates for the game moving forward.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
