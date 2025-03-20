GTA leaker drops new details of upcoming MindsEye game

Since its release in 2013, GTA 5 Online has seen no real competition so far. However, that could change with MindsEye, an upcoming title directed by ex-Rockstar North President Leslie Benzies, who has contributed to titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption. The game was recently revealed last month, and new information has now come into the limelight thanks to an insider.

Ad

@Mvbrr, who's mostly known for digging up information related to Grand Theft Auto, shared possible information and pictures of MindsEye today (March 20, 2025), and even talked about a multiplayer project coming in 2026.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

MindsEye may have a Mafia-like open-world, suggests the GTA leaker

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As seen in the post above, @Mvbrr shared that the upcoming MindsEye game will likely have an open world akin to that of the Mafia series. Here's what they stated (as translated by Grok):

"Bonus: Mindseye will be a story-driven game, with an open world similar to a mafia."

In the same post, the GTA leaker shared a multiplayer aspect of the game will likely be released in 2026 (translated via Grok):

Ad

“Mindseye MP ( multiplayer) coming 2026 - it will be an open world, sharing the same map with player-customized actions. It will be massive!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, @Mvbrr shared new pictures of the upcoming game. The first set of images could be from the in-game engine or cutscenes.

The following is another set of pictures, showing the game's potential user interface:

Expand Tweet

Ad

One of the pictures shows what seems like some of the possible missions in the game:

Checkpoint Race…

Destruction Site

Friendly Fire

Hard Target

Honor Amongst…

Desert Pursuit

Dead Of Night

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Attack The Block

Service Notice

Satellite Restor…

Public Service

Fan page @EverywhereNET also shared some details about the upcoming title. It said the story would take around 16 hours of playtime and focus on cinematic action, character-driven storytelling, and engaging missions:

Moreover, the fan page mentioned MindsEye is just the first chapter of a larger project. As per its report, there are plans for eight episodes each set in different locations and time periods, which would expand the MindsEye’s universe.

Ad

The game, according to @Mvbrr, could be released this summer for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

Also Check: GTA Online weekly update

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback