GTA leaker drops new details of upcoming MindsEye game

Since its release in 2013, GTA 5 Online has seen no real competition so far. However, that could change with MindsEye, an upcoming title directed by ex-Rockstar North President Leslie Benzies, who has contributed to titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption. The game was recently revealed last month, and new information has now come into the limelight thanks to an insider.
@Mvbrr, who's mostly known for digging up information related to Grand Theft Auto, shared possible information and pictures of MindsEye today (March 20, 2025), and even talked about a multiplayer project coming in 2026.
Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.
MindsEye may have a Mafia-like open-world, suggests the GTA leaker
As seen in the post above, @Mvbrr shared that the upcoming MindsEye game will likely have an open world akin to that of the Mafia series. Here's what they stated (as translated by Grok):
"Bonus: Mindseye will be a story-driven game, with an open world similar to a mafia."
In the same post, the GTA leaker shared a multiplayer aspect of the game will likely be released in 2026 (translated via Grok):
“Mindseye MP ( multiplayer) coming 2026 - it will be an open world, sharing the same map with player-customized actions. It will be massive!”
Furthermore, @Mvbrr shared new pictures of the upcoming game. The first set of images could be from the in-game engine or cutscenes.
The following is another set of pictures, showing the game's potential user interface:
One of the pictures shows what seems like some of the possible missions in the game:
- Checkpoint Race…
- Destruction Site
- Friendly Fire
- Hard Target
- Honor Amongst…
- Desert Pursuit
- Dead Of Night
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Attack The Block
- Service Notice
- Satellite Restor…
- Public Service
Fan page @EverywhereNET also shared some details about the upcoming title. It said the story would take around 16 hours of playtime and focus on cinematic action, character-driven storytelling, and engaging missions:
Moreover, the fan page mentioned MindsEye is just the first chapter of a larger project. As per its report, there are plans for eight episodes each set in different locations and time periods, which would expand the MindsEye’s universe.
The game, according to @Mvbrr, could be released this summer for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.
