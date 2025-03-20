GTA Online weekly update (March 20-26, 2025)

A brand new GTA Online weekly update is finally live, giving a fresh set of bonuses, cars, and discounts to claim. Oscar wants to take down the Eberhard at any cost, offering 2x cash and RP for completing the finale of the Oscar Guzman Flies Again by March 26, 2025. The Vespucci Job (Remix) adversary mode has also come back into the limelight with double rewards throughout the week.
Furthermore, getting $100,000 this week just requires stealing from three different Stash Houses. Up to 40% discounts can be claimed, along with a free weapon, making it the best time to buy new things in Los Santos. Let’s quickly take a look at everything featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update is all about double bonuses (March 20-26, 2025)
2x Cash and RP:
- The Titan Job - Oscar Guzman Flies Again
- Vespucci Job (Remix) Adversary Mode
Worth trying:
- Arms Trafficking Missions
- Shipwrecks
FIB Priority File:
Weekly Challenge ($100,000 + White Western Brand Tee):
- Stealing three Stash Houses
Players can still claim the $3,000,000 offered by Rockstar Games if they are eligible.
All cars and vehicles to collect in the GTA Online weekly update today (March 20-26, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:
- Grotti GT500
- Grotti Cheetah
- Pegassi Esskey
- Dinka Verus
- Albany Alpha
Luxury Autos Showroom:
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):
- Maibatsu MonstroCiti
LSCM Prize Ride (Top 5 positions in the LSCM Series for three consecutive days):
- Enus Windsor Drop
Premium Test Ride:
Test Track Vehicles this week:
- Grotti Carbonizzare
- Pegassi Torero
- Överflöd Entity XF
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:
- Albany Roosevelt Valor (The Gangbanger Robbery)
- Benefactor SM722 (The Podium Robbery)
- Benefactor Schlagen GT (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
Players can still collect the Bravado Banshee GTS from Legendary Motorsport.
Everything on discount in the new GTA Online weekly update today (March 20-26, 2025)
Free:
- Sticky Bombs – Gun Van
- El Strickler Military Rifle (Plus benefits)
40% off:
- Up-n-Atomizer – Gun Van
- Mammoth Streamer216
- Sea Sparrow
- Western Company Rogue
30% off:
- Grotti Furia
- Enus Deity
- Benefactor SM722
- Service Carbine Rifle (Plus Benefits)
20% off:
- RO-86 Alkonost
Players can still locate all Grand Theft Auto Online LS Tags and earn additional rewards.