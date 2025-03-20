GTA Online weekly update (March 20-26, 2025)

A brand new GTA Online weekly update is finally live, giving a fresh set of bonuses, cars, and discounts to claim. Oscar wants to take down the Eberhard at any cost, offering 2x cash and RP for completing the finale of the Oscar Guzman Flies Again by March 26, 2025. The Vespucci Job (Remix) adversary mode has also come back into the limelight with double rewards throughout the week.

Furthermore, getting $100,000 this week just requires stealing from three different Stash Houses. Up to 40% discounts can be claimed, along with a free weapon, making it the best time to buy new things in Los Santos. Let’s quickly take a look at everything featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update is all about double bonuses (March 20-26, 2025)

2x Cash and RP:

Worth trying:

Arms Trafficking Missions

Shipwrecks

FIB Priority File:

Weekly Challenge ($100,000 + White Western Brand Tee):

Stealing three Stash Houses

Players can still claim the $3,000,000 offered by Rockstar Games if they are eligible.

All cars and vehicles to collect in the GTA Online weekly update today (March 20-26, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:

Grotti GT500

Grotti Cheetah

Pegassi Esskey

Dinka Verus

Albany Alpha

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

Maibatsu MonstroCiti

LSCM Prize Ride (Top 5 positions in the LSCM Series for three consecutive days):

Enus Windsor Drop

Premium Test Ride:

Benefactor Stirling GT HSW

Test Track Vehicles this week:

Grotti Carbonizzare

Pegassi Torero

Överflöd Entity XF

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

Players can still collect the Bravado Banshee GTS from Legendary Motorsport.

Everything on discount in the new GTA Online weekly update today (March 20-26, 2025)

Free:

40% off:

Up-n-Atomizer – Gun Van

Mammoth Streamer216

Sea Sparrow

Western Company Rogue

30% off:

Grotti Furia

Enus Deity

Benefactor SM722

Service Carbine Rifle (Plus Benefits)

20% off:

RO-86 Alkonost

Players can still locate all Grand Theft Auto Online LS Tags and earn additional rewards.

