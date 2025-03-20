  • home icon
GTA Online weekly update (March 20-26, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 20, 2025 10:38 GMT
A biref report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today (Image via Rockstar Games)
A biref report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today (Image via Rockstar Games)

A brand new GTA Online weekly update is finally live, giving a fresh set of bonuses, cars, and discounts to claim. Oscar wants to take down the Eberhard at any cost, offering 2x cash and RP for completing the finale of the Oscar Guzman Flies Again by March 26, 2025. The Vespucci Job (Remix) adversary mode has also come back into the limelight with double rewards throughout the week.

Furthermore, getting $100,000 this week just requires stealing from three different Stash Houses. Up to 40% discounts can be claimed, along with a free weapon, making it the best time to buy new things in Los Santos. Let’s quickly take a look at everything featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update is all about double bonuses (March 20-26, 2025)

2x Cash and RP:

Worth trying:

FIB Priority File:

Weekly Challenge ($100,000 + White Western Brand Tee):

Players can still claim the $3,000,000 offered by Rockstar Games if they are eligible.

All cars and vehicles to collect in the GTA Online weekly update today (March 20-26, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:

  • Grotti GT500
  • Grotti Cheetah
  • Pegassi Esskey
  • Dinka Verus
  • Albany Alpha

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

  • Maibatsu MonstroCiti

LSCM Prize Ride (Top 5 positions in the LSCM Series for three consecutive days):

  • Enus Windsor Drop

Premium Test Ride:

Test Track Vehicles this week:

  • Grotti Carbonizzare
  • Pegassi Torero
  • Överflöd Entity XF

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

Players can still collect the Bravado Banshee GTS from Legendary Motorsport.

Everything on discount in the new GTA Online weekly update today (March 20-26, 2025)

Free:

40% off:

30% off:

  • Grotti Furia
  • Enus Deity
  • Benefactor SM722
  • Service Carbine Rifle (Plus Benefits)

20% off:

  • RO-86 Alkonost

Players can still locate all Grand Theft Auto Online LS Tags and earn additional rewards.

