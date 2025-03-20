GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (March 20 to 26, 2025)

There’s a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle — the Maibatsu MonstroCiti — that players can acquire in Los Santos this week. Till March 26, 2025, one can try their luck on The Lucky Wheel, located at The Diamond Casino & Resort, and win the SUV-like off-road car. Moreover, there’s an Enus Windsor Drop that players can win as the Prize Ride by getting the top 5 positions in the LSCM Series for 3 days in a row.

To help players understand more about them, this article shares everything important about the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle as well as the Prize Ride.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer's analysis of the vehicles.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle is Maibatsu MonstroCiti: Design and performance (March 20 to 26, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update has brought back the limelight on the Maibatsu MonstroCiti by featuring it as the new Podium Vehicle. It is a two-seater off-roader that highly resembles the real-life 1997–1999 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (V55W). Moreover, some of its parts seem to be based on the following:

1991–2003 Tata Sierra

1997–2004 Nissan Patrol (Y61)

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution I–III (1st-3rd generations)

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (2nd generation)

In terms of performance, the Maibatsu MonstroCiti can go up to a maximum speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h). However, players can install HSW upgrades and boost their top speed to a staggering 135.75 mph (218.47 km/h). With the upgrades, the ride can also complete one lap at 1:00.327.

Prize Ride of the Week is Enus Windsor Drop: Design and performance (March 20 to 26, 2025)

The newest Prize Ride of the Week is none other than the Enus Windsor Drop, a four-door luxury convertible coupe. Rockstar Games added it to the game in 2016 with Further Adventures in Finance and Felony. The car is seemingly inspired by the real-life Rolls-Royce Ghost and Rolls-Royce Dawn.

Unlike the Grotti GT500, the Enus Windsor Drop can go up to a maximum speed of 118.25 mph (190.30 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:12.359. While it’s not recommended for racing, it does provide the driving experience of a luxury car.

The next Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars will be available on March 27, 2025

