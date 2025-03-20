Is it worth getting Grotti GT500 in GTA Online in 2025?

Cars like the Grotti GT500 often get overlooked in the virtual world of GTA Online and for good reason. Rockstar Games added this classic sports vehicle in 2018 as part of The Doomsday Heist update. Unfortunately, plenty of new cars have been added to the game ever since, overshadowing the existence of the GT500 significantly.

However, it’s 2025, and many gamers may find this sports classics car trending on the internet every now and then, making them wonder whether it’s worth getting. To answer simply, yes, the Grotti GT500 in GTA Online is still a good ride and definitely worth checking if it’s available. Let’s quickly learn more about the vehicle below, including its design and performance.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the two-seater car.

Grotti GT500 in GTA Online: Design

The Grotti GT500 in GTA Online looks very similar to a Ferrari 250 GT SWB. It is considered closely related to other Grotti cars like the Stinger and Stinger TT. Moreover, it seems that the developer Rockstar Games also took some design cues for the GT500 from other automobiles as well:

BMW 507 – Split front grille

– Split front grille Aston Martin DB5 – Bonnet and the fender vent

– Bonnet and the fender vent 1965 Lancia Flaminia Sport Zagato – Taillights and the rounded rear

It also has the following liveries available for it, all inspired by the real-life Ferrari 250 GT SWB:

Red, White, and Blue

Single Side Stripe

Side Stripes

Classic Racer

All of these attributes give the ride a classic yet elegant design, making it one of the best-looking classic cars in the game. Those who are familiar with the Ferrari 250 GT SWB will find the GT500 quite appealing.

Grotti GT500 in GTA Online: Performance

The Grotti GT500 is powered by a single-cam V8 engine fitted with throttle bodies/carburetors and a 5-speed gearbox. According to the in-game files, the classic car possesses a top speed of 87.12 mph (140.20 km/h). However, it exceeds its on-road performance.

According to Broughy1322, the Ferrari-based classic vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:12.139. While this doesn’t make it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, it certainly does the job for many. It is considered a great choice for carrying out day-to-day activities on free roam.

Final Verdict:

The GT500 is not for those who want a fast car. In 2025, it’s like a gem that collectors must add to their car collection. The limited-time availability of the vehicle makes it even more enticing to grab whenever it’s available. Rockstar occasionally features it in the weekly events, so if you see this ride, grab it.

