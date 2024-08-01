Benefactor Vorschlaghammer in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know

Benefactor Vorschlaghammer, the most-awaited Mercedes-Benz-inspired car, is finally available in GTA 5 Online. It is the last drip-feed vehicle released as part of the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC and gamers can now get it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. Apart from having a classic Mercedes-Benz design, the vehicle boasts amazing performance and can be used as a day-to-day vehicle in Los Santos.

The automobile is fully compatible with Drift Tuning Upgrade, allowing players to participate in special Drift Events with it. However, players cannot install any kind of Imani-Tech or HSW upgrades on the ride.

Let’s learn more about the new Benefactor Vorschlaghammer in GTA 5 Online.

Benefactor Vorschlaghammer in GTA 5 Online: Everything about it

A picture of a customized Benefactor Vorschlaghammer in GTA 5 Online (Image via crsN/Youtube)

The Vorschlaghammer in GTA 5 Online is one of the new drip-feed cars released on August 1, 2024, as part of the latest Bottom Dollar Bounties update. Here are a few important things about the vehicle that players should know, including its price, customization, performance, and more:

1) Benefactor Vorschlaghammer: Design Inspiration

As expected, the Vorschlaghammer is heavily inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz W124 (AMG-modified "Hammer" version). It has also taken several design cues from these cars:

Mercedes-Benz W201 190E 2.0 Sportline– Side skirts, headlights, and lower side profile

Side skirts, headlights, and lower side profile Mercedes-Benz 300CE C124 3.4 AMG– Fender flares

Fender flares U.S. imported Mercedes-Benz W126– Headlights

Headlights Facelifted Mercedes-Benz W202–Tail lights layout

2) Benefactor Vorschlaghammer: Price

The new sedan is quite affordable, like most of the other drip-feed vehicles of the DLC. Players can visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos and buy it for just $1,790,000. It is also free to claim for Plus members throughout August 2024.

The vehicle is available for users on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS5, and PS4.

3) Benefactor Vorschlaghammer: Performance

The Bottom Dollar Bounties’ in-game files suggest that the new Grand Theft Auto 5 Online car possesses a top speed of only 97.56 mph (157.00 km/h), seemingly hinting that it won't be too fast on the road. However, the actual drive experience in Los Santos reveals that the automobile is faster than suggested by the in-game files.

According to the in-game testing by Broughy1322, the Vorschlaghammer can reach a maximum speed of 122.75 mph (197.5 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:07.000.

It also possesses decent handling, giving a joyful experience when cruising through the streets.

4) Benefactor Vorschlaghammer in GTA 5 Online: Customization

A picture of the DTM-inspired livery of the vehicle (Image via qooq/GTAForums)

Those interested in this new ride should rejoice as it has plenty of options for customization. Players can change Headlight Covers, Body Trim, Louvers, and more. The best part about modifying the car is the availability of cool livery designs, with one seemingly inspired by the real-life DTM version, as can be seen above in the picture.

Final Verdict

This brand-new four-wheeler is a great collectible for classic Mercedes-Benz lovers. The combination of true-to-life design and enjoyable performance makes it a must-have addition to your Los Santos garage while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6’s release.

