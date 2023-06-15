Everything to know about new Streamer216 in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update: Price, performance, & more

The Streamer216 is among the new wave of vehicles in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, introduced via the San Andreas Mercenaries update. The last time the game saw a plane being added was in 2020 with the Cayo Perico Heist update. Now, players have more options with the Streamer216 and other jets coming out. At first glance, the Streamer might look like a regular civilian aircraft, much like the JoBuilt Velum. However, there is much more to it than it seems.

That said, in this article, we will look at everything to know about the Streamer216 in the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Price, performance, and everything else to know about the Streamer216 in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

The Mammoth Streamer216 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Contrary to its ordinary design based on the De Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, the Streamer216 is a weaponized plane. It has been manufactured by Mammoth, who are also the creators of the new F-160 Raiju in GTA Online and even the Avenger.

The price of Mammoth Streamer216 is $2,238,000, and it is available on the Warstock Cache and Carry website. While that is relatively high, it can be considered a bargain looking at the prices of other aircraft with similar features.

As far as performance is concerned, the Streamer216 is on the slower side. While speed is not much of an issue, its acceleration is quite poor. Hence, it takes just a little longer than its peers to hit its top speed.

Fortunately, there are other benefits to the Streamer216 besides speed. Firstly, the aircraft features a Stealth Mode. This is an excellent tool for invading enemy territory as it keeps the aircraft hidden from radars and Anti-Aircraft devices. Thus, players can use the Streamer216 to great effect during stealth attacks.

A demonstration of the Stealth Mode, in general, is given during the events of the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Project Overthrow On Parade mission.

Furthermore, Streamer216's handling can be fine-tuned via customization at the Hangar in GTA Online. These are the following options available:

Stock Handling (originally equipped)

(originally equipped) Smooth Handling

Sport Handling

Race Handling

Either of the options above can be installed in the plane based on the player's liking. The costs of these upgrades lie between $20,000 and $35,000.

Other enhancements are available, like armor upgrades, engine upgrades, and a set of 11 exclusive liveries in GTA Online. In terms of weaponization, players can install front-facing Mounted Machine Guns for $300,000 and either one of the following bombs:

Explosive - $75,000

- $75,000 Incendiary - $85,000

- $85,000 Cluster - $120,000

- $120,000 Gas - $95,000

However, the Mammoth Streamer216 is just as capable defensively as offensively. Once its armor is upgraded to the maximum capacity, it takes three strikes from Homing Missiles, RPG, Grenades, Sticky Bombs, and seven hits from Explosive Rounds to destroy.

Therefore, the Streamer216 is a handy choice if a player wants to own an aircraft but is a little tight on budget.

