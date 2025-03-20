5 reasons to try The Vespucci Job (Remix) in GTA Online

The Vespucci Job (Remix) is one of GTA Online's many Adversary Modes. For the uninitiated, Adversary Modes are multiplayer competitions of various types, that can be quite fun to play. In fact, The Vespucci Job (Remix), though pretty straightforward in terms of rules, is thoroughly enjoyable, especially for someone who likes vehicle-based action.
The payout, unfortunately, isn't that great, which is the case with most Adversary Modes, but it still seems worth checking out. With that said, here are five reasons to try The Vespucci Job (Remix) in GTA Online.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
The Vespucci Job (Remix) in GTA Online: Fun to play, different locations, and a few other reasons to give it a try
1) A true multiplayer element
Despite GTA Online being Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, its gameplay has taken a more solo-friendly route in the last few years. This is good from one perspective, as a player gets to grind jobs comfortably in private lobbies without having to worry about griefers.
That said, this has also diminished the multiplayer element to a degree. So, for anyone who wishes to interact with the community, playing this Adversary Mode is an exciting way to do so.
2) Fun to play
As mentioned previously, The Vespucci Job (Remix) is simple, but fun to play. It is contested between a Runner and Interceptors. The former only has one member, whereas the latter can have up to three.
The Runner's goal is to collect checkpoints within a stipulated time limit, and the Interceptors have to stop them from doing so. All of this is done via vehicles, which makes the challenge unique and enjoyable for both sides.
3) Vehicle-based action
As stated, The Vespucci Job (Remix) is played with vehicles. The Runner must be fast and handy behind the wheel to evade Interceptors, beat the clock, and collect all checkpoints.
The Interceptors must ram into the Runner, or use other methods, in order to try and stop them. This can lead to some action-packed scenarios, providing both sides an opportunity to get a little creative in achieving their respective goals.
Check out: Grotti GT500 || Podium Vehicle
4) Different locations
There are a total of seven variants of The Vespucci Job (Remix) in GTA Online. Each of them is set at a different location across Los Santos and Blaine County, so switching between them can make every playthrough of this Adversary Mode feel a bit fresh.
It is also worth noting that the vehicles for the Runner are different in each variant of The Vespucci Job (Remix). Interceptors get to use a different car in a few of them too, in fact, they are given helicopters in some variants, like The Vespucci Job (Remix) III and V.
Also check: How to claim $3 million in the GTA Online weekly update
5) Getting to somewhat roleplay as a cop
Interceptors are given police cars, either the Police Interceptor or the Sheriff Cruiser, in most variants of The Vespucci Job (Remix) in GTA Online. This can be taken as an opportunity to somewhat roleplay as a cop, especially if you do not wish to spend millions buying a police car to play Dispatch Work missions.
The gameplay requires you behind the wheel, so taking up the role of an Interceptor can be perceived as playing a cop in a high-speed car chase across Los Santos and Blaine County.
Do note that The Vespucci Job (Remix) is paying 2x its usual payout through March 26, 2025, as part of the GTA Online weekly update active, as of this writing.
Check out more related content:
- New GTA 5 Enhanced update releases today (March 19)
- GTA 5 release on Xbox PC Games Pass is imminent, suggests new launcher update
- A background GTA Online update seemingly fixed the ce-108225-1 PS5 error
- 5 best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online
- GTA 6 trailer 2's April 1 release date theory
- Potential GTA 6 map mod for GTA 5
- Is the rumored GTA 6 budget of $1-2 billion too good to be true?
- GTA 6 RTGI is likely backported to GTA 5 Enhanced, speculates analyst