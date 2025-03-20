5 reasons to try The Vespucci Job (Remix) in GTA Online

The Vespucci Job (Remix) is one of GTA Online's many Adversary Modes. For the uninitiated, Adversary Modes are multiplayer competitions of various types, that can be quite fun to play. In fact, The Vespucci Job (Remix), though pretty straightforward in terms of rules, is thoroughly enjoyable, especially for someone who likes vehicle-based action.

The payout, unfortunately, isn't that great, which is the case with most Adversary Modes, but it still seems worth checking out. With that said, here are five reasons to try The Vespucci Job (Remix) in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

The Vespucci Job (Remix) in GTA Online: Fun to play, different locations, and a few other reasons to give it a try

1) A true multiplayer element

The multiplayer element seems to have taken a back seat in GTA Online of late (Image via Rockstar Games)

Despite GTA Online being Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, its gameplay has taken a more solo-friendly route in the last few years. This is good from one perspective, as a player gets to grind jobs comfortably in private lobbies without having to worry about griefers.

That said, this has also diminished the multiplayer element to a degree. So, for anyone who wishes to interact with the community, playing this Adversary Mode is an exciting way to do so.

2) Fun to play

As mentioned previously, The Vespucci Job (Remix) is simple, but fun to play. It is contested between a Runner and Interceptors. The former only has one member, whereas the latter can have up to three.

The Runner's goal is to collect checkpoints within a stipulated time limit, and the Interceptors have to stop them from doing so. All of this is done via vehicles, which makes the challenge unique and enjoyable for both sides.

3) Vehicle-based action

Runners get to use the Dewbauche JB700W in one variant of this Adversary Mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

As stated, The Vespucci Job (Remix) is played with vehicles. The Runner must be fast and handy behind the wheel to evade Interceptors, beat the clock, and collect all checkpoints.

The Interceptors must ram into the Runner, or use other methods, in order to try and stop them. This can lead to some action-packed scenarios, providing both sides an opportunity to get a little creative in achieving their respective goals.

4) Different locations

The landscape of Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are a total of seven variants of The Vespucci Job (Remix) in GTA Online. Each of them is set at a different location across Los Santos and Blaine County, so switching between them can make every playthrough of this Adversary Mode feel a bit fresh.

It is also worth noting that the vehicles for the Runner are different in each variant of The Vespucci Job (Remix). Interceptors get to use a different car in a few of them too, in fact, they are given helicopters in some variants, like The Vespucci Job (Remix) III and V.

5) Getting to somewhat roleplay as a cop

Interceptors get to use cop cars in this Adversary Mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

Interceptors are given police cars, either the Police Interceptor or the Sheriff Cruiser, in most variants of The Vespucci Job (Remix) in GTA Online. This can be taken as an opportunity to somewhat roleplay as a cop, especially if you do not wish to spend millions buying a police car to play Dispatch Work missions.

The gameplay requires you behind the wheel, so taking up the role of an Interceptor can be perceived as playing a cop in a high-speed car chase across Los Santos and Blaine County.

Do note that The Vespucci Job (Remix) is paying 2x its usual payout through March 26, 2025, as part of the GTA Online weekly update active, as of this writing.

