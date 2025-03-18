Is the rumored GTA 6 budget of $1-2 billion too good to be true?

The rumored GTA 6 budget of $1-2 billion has been a topic of frequent discussion among fans. The figure, albeit unconfirmed, is such that it generates curiosity, and while some feel it could be true, others feel that it's a bit too much. Rockstar Games is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the gaming industry and seems to have the resources to pull this off.

Ad

However, does being capable mean Rockstar could actually invest this much into its next release?

There is no definitive answer at the moment, as the developer hasn't stated anything about it yet. However, in this article, we will try to analyze whether the rumored $1-2 budget is too good to be true.

Note - Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Could the rumored GTA 6 budget of $1-2 billion actually be true?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Grand Theft Auto 6's development footage leaker reportedly claimed in a conversation with threat actors that $2 billion have been spent on the title.

On the other hand, reputed video game journalist, Tom Henderson, speculated back in 2023 that the upcoming Rockstar title's budget could be around the $1 billion mark.

Tom Henderson speculates about the GTA 6 budget (Image via X)

Rockstar Games itself hasn't stated anything about the GTA 6 budget so far, but it does seem to be capable of investing such an amount.

Ad

Grand Theft Auto is its flagship franchise, and GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games of all time. The title's description on Rockstar's official website states it as the biggest and most immersive evolution of the series yet.

Check out: Could GTA 6 trailer 2 be released in April by Rockstar Games?

Grand Theft Auto 6's description on Rockstar's website (Image via Rockstar Games)

Additionally, Grand Theft Auto 5 generated $1 billion in sales within just three days of releasing in September 2013, and has continued selling well over the past decade. GTA 5 sales have surpassed 210 million units as of this writing, and the Grand Theft Auto franchise collectively has sold over a whopping 440 million units to date.

Ad

Thus, financially, Rockstar should be able to allocate such a budget towards its highly-anticipated next release. The $2 billion does seem like a bit too much, but the $1 billion mark comes off as a more believable figure. Cyberpunk 2077, for example, is one of the biggest AAA releases in recent times. It spent several years in development, and reportedly had a budget of around $400 million, including its Phantom Liberty DLC.

Also check: Could GTA 6 pre order start with trailer 2 release? Possibilities explored

Ad

Given that GTA 6 is looking to potentially be a highly anticipated and momentous release, and has seemingly been in development for quite a while, a one billion dollar budget (that would include development costs and marketing) does not seem that unrealistic.

Rockstar should have little reason to worry about a return-on-investment as well, taking the incredible amount of hype around it into account, and also the fact it likely could keep selling well for a number of years, much like its predecessor - Grand Theft Auto 5.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback