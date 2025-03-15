Could GTA 6 pre order start with trailer 2 release? Possibilities explored

Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly waiting for GTA 6 trailer 2, as well as a GTA 6 pre order announcement. The upcoming title has only been officially exhibited via a single trailer so far, and nothing else has been shared by Rockstar Games since then. Thankfully, the studio's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has revealed its release window.

Fans expect more showcases or some sort of news to be provided in the near future. Some even believe trailer 2 might come out in April 2025. We explore whether GTA 6 pre orders could kick-off with its release.

Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Possibilities of GTA 6 pre order starting with GTA 6 trailer 2's release

Fans are eagerly waiting for GTA 6 pre order and trailer 2 release (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned, some fans expect an April 2025 GTA 6 trailer 2 release due to its proximity to the Fall 2025 release window, marketing patterns of Rockstar's previous major releases, as well as suggestions from alleged insiders.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but in case it does, there seems to be a decent chance of GTA 6 pre orders beginning simultaneously. Firstly, the title's release window is well under a year away from now, which means its marketing campaign could kick-off anytime; a second trailer and pre orders going live alongside also seem apt as these would help capitalize on the hype.

Furthermore, Mafia: The Old Country, and Borderlands 4, two big Take-Two titles, are set to launch this summer and in September, respectively. So, although Rockstar Games has a bit of time between now and fall, GTA 6 pre orders going live close to either of these titles could potentially impact their sales negatively, which is something that Take-Two would likely want to avoid.

Grand Theft Auto 5's pre-orders began on November 5, 2012, which was before, but close to its second trailer's launch (November 14), and the title was set for a Spring 2013 release then.

GTA 5 pre order announcement (Image via Rockstar Games)

The possibilities of GTA 6 trailer 2 dropping in April (with the title set for a Fall 2025 launch) and GTA 6 pre orders starting with it, well before Mafia and Borderlands sequels arrive, look pretty decent at the moment.

No official information regarding Grand Theft Auto 6's next trailer or its pre order date, is available yet. Readers should remember that this is only speculation.

