Could the GTA 6 budget really be $1-2 billion? Possibilities explored

There has been a lot of speculation about what the possible GTA 6 budget could be. Rockstar Games hasn't revealed the actual figure as of this writing, or even hinted at it for that matter. But it is rumored to be between $1 to 2 billion, which is a lot. If true, the upcoming title could end up as one of the most expensive video games ever.

Some may find the rumored billion-dollar GTA 6 budget a bit unrealistic. However, the numbers could be real due to a few reasons, which we will explore in this article.

Note: This article is purely speculative and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

What are the possibilities of the GTA 6 budget really being $1-2 billion?

Rockstar Games is among the biggest names in the gaming industry, and it seems to have ample resources to pull off a GTA 6 budget of $1 or $2 billion. Grand Theft Auto 5, which was introduced in September 2013, made a billion dollars in sales within just three days of its release.

In fact, the game is still selling quite well. Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) reported during its February 2025 earnings call that it had sold over 210 million units. Other big titles from the developer have also done well. Red Dead Redemption 2 (released in 2018) has sold over 70 million units as of Take-Two's February 2025 earnings call.

So, in theory, Rockstar Games should be able to invest between $1 and $2 billion for GTA 6, one of the most anticipated video games of all time. It is worth noting that the title's description on Rockstar's website describes it as the "biggest and most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet."

GTA 6 description on Rockstar's website (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is another interesting reason why the GTA 6 budget could be this high. The leaker behind the infamous September 2022 GTA 6 leaks reportedly claimed in a conversation with threat actors that $2 billion has been spent on the game.

While this is yet to be officially confirmed, such a scenario does not seem too unrealistic given how much money Rockstar Games must have made from Grand Theft Auto 5 alone.

Taking all of these factors into account, the possibilities of the GTA 6 budget being between $1 to $2 billion is likely. That being said, readers must note that this is merely speculation, and the official figures have not been revealed, as of this writing.

